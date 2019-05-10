Secretary of State’s “Business Startup Wizard” Wins National StateScoop® Award for “State IT Innovation of the Year”

National Harbor, MD.—StateScoop® is an international online magazine that reports on news and events that impact the technology decisions made by federal, state and local governments. Agency heads, government officials and technology professionals throughout the world consider StateScoop® a trusted news source. The well-respected platform brings together technology leaders and innovators from government, academia and industry to identify best practices and ways to improve state and local government.

Now in its sixth year, the “StateScoop 50 Awards” takes nominations for projects and people who are driving innovation in technology used by state governments. In 2019, thousands of IT leaders and projects around the nation were nominated for the 2019 Awards, which was then narrowed to the top 180 for public voting.

From March 1st through April 15th, StateScoop® readers cast more than two million votes nationally for the nominees. Winners were honored Sunday at a reception in National Harbor, MD. Secretary of State Mac Warner is very proud to announce that the “Business Startup Wizard” (or “Business Wizard”) received one of the top ten “State IT Innovation of the Year” awards. Jason Parsons, director of the WV One Stop Business Center, was there to accept the award on behalf of the WV Secretary of State’s Office.

Created by the Secretary of State’s Business & Licensing Division, the Business Wizard is an online tool that helps an entrepreneur identify the proper corporate structure that best fits their needs before completing the business registration process in West Virginia. The Business Wizard asks users a series of questions, then takes the information to generate informal guidance. Although helpful for providing detailed information about company formation, the Business Wizard is not a legal advice application and entrepreneurs must still seek private counsel for official advice.

“As we look across the entire government landscape, we know that innovation is what drives true change in government,” said Goldy Kamali, founder and CEO of Scoop News Group, StateScoop’s parent company. “We are honored to celebrate the best and brightest from government and the tech industry.”

"We want to make it as easy as possible for entrepreneurs and seasoned business owners alike to register to do business in West Virginia," said Secretary of State Mac Warner. "The One Stop Business Center, our revamped user-friendly website and new online tools like the Business Wizard are key improvements that help make it happen."

Warner said that innovations like the Business Wizard are not possible without the great team of business and licensing professionals working in the Secretary of State’s Office. He also credits the WV Legislature for supporting his Office's initiatives and for appropriating the funding necessary to make improvements in state government and public service.

“It’s always nice to get national attention. Our team works together every day to find ways to better serve business owners and entrepreneurs. It’s part of our mission to provide world-class customer service to every individual who needs assistance by our office,” Warner said.

To view all of the StateScoop® 2019 winners, you may view their release at the following website:https://statescoop.com/2019-statescoop-50-awards-recognize-state-it-leaders-projects/