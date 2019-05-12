Weekly Opioids Roundup: Trump Administration Making Historic Progress in Opioids Fight

A report issued by ONDCP this week outlines the progress the Trump Administration has made in the past year to curb addiction and tackle the opioid crisis through prevention, interdiction, and treatment.

“Over the past year, the Trump Administration has made record investments and brought together the entire federal government to tackle America’s addiction crisis. The President’s Commission helped shape and inform the strategy we are implementing, and we have already begun to see significant progress because of these efforts.” – ONDCP Director James Carroll

Some highlights include:

· The Trump Administration’s ad campaign, conducted in partnership with Truth Initiative and the Ad Council, has over 1 billion views, with 58% of young adults ages 18-24 aware of these ads.

· From the President’s inauguration in January 2017 to February 2019, initial market data suggests that the total amount of opioids being prescribed monthly (by retail and mail-order pharmacies) has dropped by 34%.

· Under President Trump’s watch, the Department of Justice is prosecuting more fentanyl traffickers than ever before – 40 times more in FY 2018 than in FY 2016.

· To stop the flood of deadly fentanyl into our communities, President Trump secured a commitment from China to stop trafficking Chinese fentanyl, and has successfully called over 130 countries to join our efforts against drug trafficking.

· Since the President took office, the number of patients receiving buprenorphine (one form of medication-assisted treatment) increased 23%, while the number of prescriptions for naltrexone (another form of medication-assisted treatment) increased 42%.

· From January 2017 through February 2019, the number of naloxone prescriptions dispensed has increased 484%.

Read the full report HERE.

First Lady Melania Trump Celebrates Anniversary of “Be Best”

This week, First Lady Melania Trump celebrated the one year anniversary of BE BEST, her awareness campaign that focuses on some of the major issues facing children today, including opioid abuse. Mrs. Trump announced she will also expand her focus from babies born with neonatal abstinence syndrome, to children of all ages when talking about the dangers of opioid abuse.

“I will continue to work with those who are fighting the epidemic and stigma of drug addiction… There is still much work to be done, but when it comes to the next generation of leaders and citizens, I know we all agree the work is worth the reward. – First Lady Melania Trump

ONDCP Announces New Grant Application for Drug-Free Communities Program

This week, the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) announced the application for its Drug-Free Communities (DFC) Support Program grants is now open.

Approximately 150 grants totaling more than $18.75 million will be awarded to new community-based coalitions addressing youth substance use across the country. This funding is part of the $100 million appropriated by Congress in FY 2019 to support ONDCP’s signature prevention program, which includes more than 500 existing DFC coalitions.

“Every day, ONDCP collaborates with Americans across the country who work tirelessly at the local level to prevent and reduce youth substance use. The success of our Drug-Free Communities program is a direct reflection of their relentless dedication and hard work. By investing in these proven, effective initiatives, we are helping to ensure more of our children make the healthy and safe choice not to use drugs.” – ONDCP Director James Carroll

The link to the application can be found HERE.

Read more about the DFC program HERE.

Nogales CBP Officers Seize Nearly 290 Pounds of Cocaine, Heroin, Fentanyl and Methamphetamine

This week, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations, officers at the Port of Nogales seized nearly 290 pounds of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine since Friday from six separate drug seizures. In addition, four U.S. citizens and two Mexican nationals have been arrested in connection with the incidents.

Read the details about each of the six seizures HERE.

Reads of the Week

· CBP: It all started just after noon on Interstate 10 when a Mobile County Sheriff's Special Operations Deputy identified a vehicle drifting across the traffic lane lines. After stopping the vehicle with assistance from USBP Agents, the deputy noticed the smell of alcohol, prompting further questioning and a search of the vehicle.

The search uncovered six bricks wrapped in black electrical tape that had been hidden behind an aftermarket compartment near the front dash area of the vehicle. The deputy punctured one of the objects with a knife, and the contents tested positive for heroin. The driver and the heroin were immediately placed in the custody of the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

Read the rest of the story HERE.

· The Spokesman-Review: Anne Hazlett and Kirk Pearson: Defeating the drug crisis in rural America: Building healthy communities in Washington

From Washington to Maine, our country is in the midst of a drug crisis. In 2017, more than 70,000 Americans, or nearly 200 people each day, died as the result of a drug overdose. This crisis of addiction knows no geographic, cultural, or economic boundaries and has impacted small towns, tribal communities and suburban neighborhoods alike.

To help local leaders build a bright and healthy future, the Trump administration has deployed an all-hands-on-deck approach to make critical resources available to rural communities.

Read the full op-ed HERE.

Recovery Spotlight: Zak from Maryland

My name is Zak and I am from Baltimore, MD. I grew up with a loving Mother and supportive Father who were always there for me. At the age of 17, my addiction to opioids began and for the next 10 years my disease ran rampant. I went to multiple institutions, experienced homelessness and my body was failing me, but I never gave up. I knew there had to be another way to live.

In 2017, I went to a Narcotics Anonymous meeting and never looked back. I have surrounded myself with loving and caring people who are overcoming the same afflictions. I have thrown myself into the middle of the program by being of service. I am the chairman of special events in my area and the chairman of my home group every Monday. I have seen my life go from sleeping on the streets riddled with self-hatred to being an asset in people’s lives today. I am grateful every day for the second chance at life.

Upcoming Events:

· May: National Mental Health Awareness Month

· May 13: National Prevention Week

· May 13: National Police Week

· May 20: Emergency Medical Service Week