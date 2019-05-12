Shooting Alert on Third Avenue Issued by Marshall

  • Printer friendly view
 Sunday, May 12, 2019 - 06:14 Updated 1 hour ago Special to HuntingtonNews.Net

DEVELOPING....  Marshall University issued an alert of a shooting on 19th Street and Third Avenue at 4:10 a.m. Sunday . The alert indicated that "police  are on the scene." A dispatch at around 3:40 a.m. reported four or five shots near City National Bank. 

MU authorities asked in the alert that the area be avoided.

Prior to 7 a.m. only one lane was open and police were directing traffic. 

No further details are available. 

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus