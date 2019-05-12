Most read
Shooting Alert on Third Avenue Issued by Marshall
Sunday, May 12, 2019 - 06:14 Updated 1 hour ago Special to HuntingtonNews.Net
MU authorities asked in the alert that the area be avoided.
Prior to 7 a.m. only one lane was open and police were directing traffic.
No further details are available.