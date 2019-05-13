Finance Committee to Hear user Fee Report

An inquiry by WSAZ TV concerning city user fee expenditures will receive disclosures during the Finance Meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday, May 13. Councilwoman Joyce Clark asked for the presentation after declining to answer the broadcaster's questions until after the administration prepared a report

WSAZ particularly questioned the current number of police officers since the user fee had previously been designated for the hiring of up to 20 new officers. The news station queried that the user fee monies go into the general fund, not directly to separate ones for police and road repairs.

The Herald Dispatch offered a preview of the presentation by city manager, Cathy Burns.

Burns pointed to the "clean" audits received by the Williams administration from the state auditor's office. The office made no corrective recommendations for the second year.

Burns acknowledged that the Police Department remains below goal staffing levels from the user fee. She blamed the shortage on the lack of adequate recruits. Instead of having funds for 20 new police officers sit in the bank, the funds have been used for such items as overtime and new equipment.

The finance meeting is at 5:30 p.m. in Council chambers and is open to the public.