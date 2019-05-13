Attorney General Morrisey, Broad Coalition Urges FCC Take Action Against Robocalls, Caller ID Spoofing

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey joined 42 attorneys general in urging the Federal Communications Commission to take further action to stop the growing proliferation of illegal robocalls and spoofing.

The coalition recently delivered formal comments urging the FCC to adopt its proposed rules on enforcement against caller ID spoofing on calls to the United States originating from overseas, while also addressing spoofing in text messaging and alternative voice services.

“Scam calls hurt consumers, hurt business and this annoyance must come to an end,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Our office works vigorously to warn consumers and we’re meeting with phone companies to spur the quicker deployment of scam-blocking technology, still yet, we need FCC’s support as ultimate victory is not easy as current technology allows scammers work around efforts to block their annoying calls.”

The Attorney General recently met with several phone companies in an effort to gain their commitment to expedite the deployment of scam-blocking technology. This would empower consumers to take matters into their own hands and dramatically reduce the number of annoying calls.

In March, the Attorney General supported passage of the Telephone Robocall Abuse Criminal Enforcement and Deterrence (TRACED) Act, which would enable states, federal regulators and telecom providers to take steps to combat illegal robocalls.

Provisions supported by this month’s filing are included in the FCC appropriations authorization bill, also known as the RAY BAUM’S Act of 2018.

The number of spoofed calls and the consumer financial losses tied to these scams have increased by nearly 50 percent in recent years.

Americans received almost 18 billion scam robocalls in 2018 and overall robocalls increased in the U.S. by 57 percent from 2017 to 2018. The FCC relates that imposter scams have reportedly cost consumers $488 million just in 2018.

West Virginia signed onto the Pennsylvania-led comments with attorneys general from Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, Virginia and Washington.

