"Endgame" three-peats at top of Box; Pokemon Detective Second

Having past the time for spoiler intrigue, "Endgame's" assembled and resurrected Avengers held on to win a relatively close rate ($63-$58 million) over Detective Pikachu at the boxoffice. Pikachu did become the highest grossing film based on a video game i,e, Lara Croft, hitman, Mortal Kombat .

Boxoffice/Box Office Mojo numbers showed The Hustle (Dirty Rotten Scoundrel female adaptation with Anna hathaway and Rebel Wilson) in third ($13.5 million), followed by The Intruder and Long Shot.

Captain Marvel grabbed tenth place in itt's tenth week ($423 million domestic total) and Shazam came in 12th for its sixth week ($137 million domestic total).

May 17 brings the third chapter of the John Wick series --- "Parabellum --- which will be the next film to challenge "Endgame." Boxoffice projects Wick will tally in the $34 million range which gives the Avengers finale a chance for a four peat. But, on May 24 "Aladdin" and on May 31 "Godzilla King of the Monsters" have $60 and $50 million plus projections which indeed will knock Iron Man and Cap's crew out of first place.

The next major super heroic offering comes July 2 with Spiderman Far from Home. The Dark Phoenix X Men spin-off debuts June 7.

Rounding out the May 17 schedule will be A Dog's journey and The Sun is also a Star.

At this time the buzz prognosticators foresee dips in the horror genre ("Ma," "Annabelle Comes Home") and favorable words for the Elton John bio, Rocketman.





