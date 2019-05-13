Most read
- One Dead Following Shooting on Third Avenue
- Recollection Continues at Charleston's Clay Center
- Wayne High School Wins Against Tolsia
- Finance Committee to Hear user Fee Report
- Marshall University unveils commemorative plaque today at research celebration
- PHOTO GALLERY: Marshall Hangs on Beating Favored Conference Rival Southern Mississippi
- Weekly Opioids Roundup: Trump Administration Making Historic Progress in Opioids Fight
- Tri State Cheerleading Competition
"Endgame" three-peats at top of Box; Pokemon Detective Second
Boxoffice/Box Office Mojo numbers showed The Hustle (Dirty Rotten Scoundrel female adaptation with Anna hathaway and Rebel Wilson) in third ($13.5 million), followed by The Intruder and Long Shot.
Captain Marvel grabbed tenth place in itt's tenth week ($423 million domestic total) and Shazam came in 12th for its sixth week ($137 million domestic total).
May 17 brings the third chapter of the John Wick series --- "Parabellum --- which will be the next film to challenge "Endgame." Boxoffice projects Wick will tally in the $34 million range which gives the Avengers finale a chance for a four peat. But, on May 24 "Aladdin" and on May 31 "Godzilla King of the Monsters" have $60 and $50 million plus projections which indeed will knock Iron Man and Cap's crew out of first place.
The next major super heroic offering comes July 2 with Spiderman Far from Home. The Dark Phoenix X Men spin-off debuts June 7.
Rounding out the May 17 schedule will be A Dog's journey and The Sun is also a Star.
At this time the buzz prognosticators foresee dips in the horror genre ("Ma," "Annabelle Comes Home") and favorable words for the Elton John bio, Rocketman.