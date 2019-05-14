Three Defendants Sentenced in Huntington for Federal Drug Offenses

Steven Jamar Alexander, 33, was sentenced to 77 months in federal prison after previously pleading guilty to distributing methamphetamine. In separate prosecutions, Zachary Taylor Lucas, 25, was sentenced to 3 months in federal prison after previously pleading guilty to distributing heroin and Jason Clark Dailey, 27, was sentenced to 12 months and one day in federal prison after previously pleading guilty to distributing fentanyl and illegal possession of a firearm by a drug user. Stuart commended the investigative efforts of the DEA, the FBI Drug Task Force, and the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department.

“Three more defendants; three more drug dealers sentenced to prison,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “We’ve worked hard and we’ve worked smart with federal, state and local law enforcement to clean up the streets of Huntington and Cabell County, and we’ll continue working to ensure public safety.”

In the Alexander prosecution, a confidential informant contacted Alexander on August 14, 2018, to arrange a purchase of methamphetamine. Alexander directed the informant to travel to a gas station in the 2200 block of 8th Avenue in Huntington to complete the transaction. At that location, Alexander met the informant and distributed methamphetamine in exchange $120. As part of his plea, Alexander admitted to distributing methamphetamine to the informant on four other occasions.

In the Lucas prosecution, a confidential informant contacted Lucas on March 26, 2018, to arrange a purchase of heroin. Lucas directed the informant to travel to his residence in Milton to complete the transaction. At that location, Lucas distributed heroin to the informant in exchange for $100. As part of his plea, Lucas admitted that he distributed heroin to the informant on two other occasions and that he was involved in distributing heroin in the Milton area during the months of March and April of 2018.

In the Dailey prosecution, a confidential informant contacted Dailey on June 21, 2018, to arrange a purchase of fentanyl. Dailey directed the informant to travel to his residence in Ona to complete the transaction. At that location, Dailey distributed fentanyl to the informant in exchange for $100. On July 5, 2018, deputies executed a search warrant at Dailey’s residence. During the search, deputies seized heroin and two firearms which Dailey possessed. Dailey admitted that he was a drug user and thus, Dailey was prohibited from possessing firearms. Also as part of his plea, Dailey admitted that he distributed heroin to the informant on another occasion and that he was involved in distributing heroin in the Ona area from February to July of 2018.

Assistant United States Attorney Joseph F. Adams handled the prosecutions. The sentences were imposed by United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers.