Two Detroit Men Plead Guilty to intent to Distribute Heroin in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Two Detroit men who were caught with heroin last year pled guilty to federal charges, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart. Drevonte Larnielle Patterson, 21, and Christian Vincent Keith Gordon, 22, both entered guilty pleas to possession with intent to distribute heroin in federal court in Huntington. Stuart commended the investigative efforts of the Huntington Police Department.

“Detroit drug dealers flushing heroin down the toilet,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “Detroit drug dealers have flushed too many lives down the toilet by bringing dangerous drugs into our communities.”

On March 15, 2018, officers executed a search warrant at the apartment located at 156 1/2 Sixth Avenue in Huntington. During the search, Patterson and Gordon were found in the bathroom attempting to flush approximately 49 grams of heroin down the toilet. Officers seized the heroin which Patterson and Gordon admitted they intended to distribute. Patterson and Gordon further admitted they distributed heroin from the apartment during the month of March 2018.

Patterson and Gordon both face up to 20 years in federal prison when they are sentenced on August 26, 2019.

Assistant United States Attorney Joseph F. Adams is handling the prosecutions. United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers presided over the plea hearings.

This case is being prosecuted as part of Operation Synthetic Opioid Surge (S.O.S.), a focused enforcement effort that seeks to reduce the supply of deadly synthetic opioids in high impact areas.