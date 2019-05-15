Marshall student awarded scholarship from West Virginia Speech Language Hearing Foundation

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University communication disorders student Jessica Sayre was recently awarded a statewide scholarship from the West Virginia Speech Language Hearing (WVSH) Foundation. The scholarship, valued at $1,000, was awarded to one student at Marshall and one student at West Virginia University.

Scholarships like the WVSH Foundation scholarship recognize the impressive achievements of outstanding students and encourage their continued involvement in the profession, according to Mary Weidner, assistant professor with the Department of Communication Disorders.

“West Virginia is lucky to have very dedicated and passionate students in the field of communication disorders, many of whom will ultimately serve children and adults throughout the state,” Weidner said.

Sayre, a first-year graduate student from Charleston, West Virginia, said the award will allow her to pursue learning opportunities outside the classroom, such as attending professional conferences and engaging in various community activities.

“This upcoming year, I will attend and present research at the World Congress of Stuttering in Hveragerdi, Iceland, and the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association conference in Orlando, Florida. The scholarship will offset the costs associated with those endeavors,” Sayre said. “I was honored to be chosen as the Marshall recipient for this scholarship. I am proud to be a graduate student in this department. There are so many academic and clinical opportunities for students and support from professors that will make me a successful speech-language pathologist.

To learn more about opportunities within the university’s Department of Communication Disorders, visitwww.marshall.edu/communication-disorders.