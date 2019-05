Could John Wick Out Chop Endgame at Boxoffice?

Chad Stahelski began his Hollywood career as a stuntworker. Now he's co directing the third John Wich franchise where the lead character is "having a bad day." But Stahelski and his brand of "action choreography" featuring Keanu Reeves goes head to head with the billion dollar tent pole Avengers Endgame. Will it surpass the mighty Avengers?

In this third installment of the adrenaline-fueled action franchise, super-assassin John Wick (Reeves) returns with a $14 million price tag on his head and an army of bounty-hunting killers on his trail. After killing a member of the shadowy international assassin's guild, the High Table, John Wick is excommunicado, but the world's most ruthless hit men and women await his every turn.

College-bound romantic Daniel Bae and Jamaica-born pragmatist Natasha Kingsley meet and fall for each other over one magical day amidst the fervor and flurry of New York City. Sparks immediately fly between these two strangers, who might never have met had fate not given them a little push. But will fate be enough to take these teens from star-crossed to lucky in love? With just hours left on the clock in what looks to be her last day in the U.S., Natasha is fighting against her family's deportation as fiercely as she's fighting her budding feelings for Daniel, who is working just as hard to convince her they are destined to be together.

Audiences are invited along on A DOG'S JOURNEY, the next chapter of the beloved bestselling series by author W. Bruce Cameron. The family film told from the dog's perspective serves as the much-anticipated follow-up to the soulful story of one devoted dog who finds the meaning of his own existence through the lives of the humans he teaches to laugh and love.

Adventure! Comedy! Romance! (And oh, so quotable!) The dashing Westley (Cary Elwes) is intent on rescuing lovely Buttercup (Robin Wright) from an unhappy fate as the bride of Prince Humperdinck (Chris Sarandon). Mandy Patinkin is a fencing master (“My name is Inigo Montoya. You killed my father. Prepare to die.”) and Billy Crystal is Miracle Max, a medicine man with a talent for treating the “mostly dead.” (“Have fun storming the castle!”) Rated PG

JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 3 - PARABELLUM R

THE SUN IS ALSO A STAR PG-13

A DOG'S JOURNEY PG

POKÉMON DETECTIVE PIKACHU PG

TOLKIEN PG-13

THE HUSTLE PG-13

POMS PG-13

UGLYDOLLS PG

LONG SHOT R

THE INTRUDER PG-13

AVENGERS: ENDGAME PG-13

BREAKTHROUGH PG

LITTLE PG-13

SHAZAM! PG-13

PET SEMATARY R

DUMBO PG

