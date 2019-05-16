Most read
Huntington Police Make Drug Arrests after Traffic Stop
Thursday, May 16, 2019 - 02:18 Updated 5 hours ago Edited from City of Huntington Press Release
Additional surveillance led to a traffic stop of this person of interest and another individual.
Arrested were Antione Lee Qualls, aka “C,” 36, and Antonia Maurice Davis, 27. Both have been charged with possession with intent to distribute and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. The suspects were found to be in possession of approximately 100 grams of heroin/fentanyl, $10,521 in cash and four firearms. Both men are also believed to be convicted drug felons.
Davis was previously featured as one of Detroit’s Most Wanted in February 2015.