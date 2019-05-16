Huntington Police Make Drug Arrests after Traffic Stop

 Thursday, May 16, 2019 - 02:18 Updated 5 hours ago Edited from City of Huntington Press Release

Two Detroit men were arrested on drug charges Wednesday, May 15, following a traffic stop.

Members of the Huntington Violent Crime Drug Task Force were conducting surveillance in the vicinity of 11th Street and 12th Avenue when they observed a person of interest in a recent murder investigation.

Additional surveillance led to a traffic stop of this person of interest and another individual.

Arrested were Antione Lee Qualls, aka “C,” 36, and Antonia Maurice Davis, 27. Both have been charged with possession with intent to distribute and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. The suspects were found to be in possession of approximately 100 grams of heroin/fentanyl, $10,521 in cash and four firearms. Both men are also believed to be convicted drug felons.

Davis was previously featured as one of Detroit’s Most Wanted in February 2015.

