Most read
- Councilwoman States Three Children Have Died from Cancer; Ohio School Closed Due to Enriched uranium, Neptunium Contamination
- Huntington has a nervous Monday; Shots and Rumors
- Two Detroit Men Plead Guilty to intent to Distribute Heroin in Huntington
- Mark Caserta: WSAZ host bitter over response to promoting Drag Queens Slay Cancer Fundraiser
- Three Defendants Sentenced in Huntington for Federal Drug Offenses
- Could John Wick Out Chop Endgame at Boxoffice?
- Marshall student awarded scholarship from West Virginia Speech Language Hearing Foundation
- DOJ Resolves ADA WV Investigation
HPD Remembers Fallen Law Enforcement Officers
Thursday, May 16, 2019 - 02:22 Edited from City of Huntington Press Release
The ceremony honors officers who have paid the ultimate price while serving in the line of duty. The Huntington Police Department, on this day and every day, pays tribute to its fallen officers:
Town Marshal Isaac Mitchell (6-27-1876)
PO Oscar Christian (4-19-1914)
PO Charles Ball (11-10-1923)
Lt. Charles Bricker (1-7-1940)
PO Clemmie Curtis (8-3-1976)
PO Paul Harmon (12-14-1981)
PO James Mills (12-15-1981)