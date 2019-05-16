HPD Remembers Fallen Law Enforcement Officers

The Huntington Police Department and Fraternal Order of Police Gold Star Lodge 65 conducted the annual National Peace Officer’s Memorial Day ceremony this evening in front of the Jean Dean Public Safety Building.

The ceremony honors officers who have paid the ultimate price while serving in the line of duty. The Huntington Police Department, on this day and every day, pays tribute to its fallen officers:

Town Marshal Isaac Mitchell (6-27-1876)

PO Oscar Christian (4-19-1914)

PO Charles Ball (11-10-1923)

Lt. Charles Bricker (1-7-1940)

PO Clemmie Curtis (8-3-1976)

PO Paul Harmon (12-14-1981)

PO James Mills (12-15-1981)