Hilton opens first West Virginia DoubleTree

DoubleTree by Hilton Huntington opened in West Virginia last week, marking the brand’s first entry in the state. The property, formerly called the Pullman Plaza Hotel, is owned by Pullman Hospitality and managed by Regal Hospitality.

The 183-room hotel, with 20,000 square feet of flexible meetings and events space, can host weddings, association conventions and regional business events. It features three food-and-beverage options: a new Italian restaurant called Doppio Albero (literally ‘double tree’ in Italian), Baker Joes Coffee Shop and Bootleggers Pub.

“We are thrilled to relaunch this iconic downtown hotel as DoubleTree by Hilton Huntington, as we celebrate a tremendous moment for the city and community of Huntington,” Rick Dinan, director of operations for Regal Hospitality, said in a statement. “We are proud to be the first full-service Hilton hotel in West Virginia and would like to thank the Huntington community for the warm welcome.”