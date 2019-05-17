Social Security Delivers the Most Popular Baby Names in West Virginia for 2018

The top five boys and girls names for 2018 in West Virginia were:

The Social Security Administration today announced the most popular baby names in West Virginia for 2018. Mason and Emma topped the list.

Boys: Girls:

1) Mason 1) Emma

2) Liam 2) Olivia

3) Elijah 3) Ava

4) Grayson 4) Harper

5) Owen 5) Amelia

Nancy A. Berryhill, Acting Commissioner of Social Security, announced last week that Liam and Emma were the most popular baby names in the U.S. How does West Virginia compare to the rest of the country? Check out Social Security’s website -- www.socialsecurity.gov-- to see the top national baby names for 2018.

Acting Commissioner Berryhill encourages everyone to enjoy the baby names list and create a my Social Security account at www.socialsecurity.gov/myaccount. my Social Security is a personalized online account that people can use beginning in their working years and continuing while receiving Social Security benefits.

Social Security beneficiaries can have instant access to their benefit verification letter, payment history, and complete earnings record by establishing a my Social Security account. Beneficiaries also can change their address, start or change direct deposit information, and print a replacement SSA-1099 online. People receiving benefits can request a replacement Medicare card online.

People age 18 and older who are not receiving benefits can also sign up for a my Social Security account to get their personalized online Social Security Statement. The online Statement provides workers with secure and convenient access to their Social Security earnings and benefit information, and estimates of future benefits they can use to plan for their retirement.

The agency began compiling the baby name list in 1997, with names dating back to 1880. At the time of a child’s birth, parents supply the name to the agency when applying for a child’s Social Security card, thus making Social Security America’s source for the most popular baby names.

In addition to each state’s top baby names (and names for U.S. territories), Social Security’s website has a list of the 1,000 most popular boys and girls names for 2018.

To read about the winners for the biggest jump in popularity and to see how pop culture affects baby names, go to https://www.socialsecurity.gov/news/press/releases/.

The agency is proud to announce Instagram as its newborn social media channel. The new addition arrived in April and will share information and resources that can help you and your loved ones.