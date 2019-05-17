Most read
Austin’s Pet Supplies offers delivery, pickup services
Friday, May 17, 2019 - 09:03 Updated 3 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
These services are ideal for pet owners who cannot get out due to illness or injury or do not have transportation to the store.
“We love our customers and want to continue to provide the services they are asking for and need,” said Brandon Austin who owns the store with his wife Tori.
Customers will find a variety of high-quality and budget-friendly pet foods, treats, toys and boutique items at Austin’s Pet Supplies along with knowledgeable owners who can help with the best selection for your pet.
Austin’s Pet Supplies is a pet supply store based in Ceredo, West Virginia, that offers high-quality pet foods, treats, toys and accessories. Products, specials, and information can be found at http://www.austinspetssupplies.com.