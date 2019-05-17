Austin’s Pet Supplies offers delivery, pickup services

Ceredo, W.Va., The new pet supply store in Ceredo that brings you high-quality pet food, treats and toys is now offering free delivery and pet pickup for grooming services. Customers can simply call the store at (304) 606-2959 to arrange for product delivery to their home (within a 10-mile radius) and for pickup of their pet for grooming.

These services are ideal for pet owners who cannot get out due to illness or injury or do not have transportation to the store.

“We love our customers and want to continue to provide the services they are asking for and need,” said Brandon Austin who owns the store with his wife Tori.

Customers will find a variety of high-quality and budget-friendly pet foods, treats, toys and boutique items at Austin’s Pet Supplies along with knowledgeable owners who can help with the best selection for your pet.

