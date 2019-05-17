Marshall’s WMUL-FM takes home Hermes Creative Awards, Communicator Awards

WMUL received four Platinum Awards, 13 Gold Awards and 10 Honorable Mention Awards in The Hermes Creative Awards 2018-2019 competition, announced May 6 in Dallas. They were winners among approximately 6,000 entries for the Hermes awards, administered and evaluated by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals.

In the Communicator Awards Competition, WMUL received two Awards of Excellence and 12 Awards of Distinction. The Communicator Awards are announced May 10 by the International Academy of Visual Arts, and also had 6,000 entries.

“This tremendous effort helps to build upon the most successful year ever by the volunteer student staff of WMUL-FM in garnering recognition for Marshall University, the College of Arts and Media, as well as the W. Page Pitt School of Journalism and Mass Communications from state, regional and national broadcasting organizations that evaluate the work done at campus radio stations,” said Dr. Chuck G. Bailey, professor of radio-television production and management in the W. Page Pitt School of Journalism and Mass Communications at Marshall University and faculty manager of WMUL-FM.

These awards helped the WMUL-FM student broadcasters achieve their highest grand total of awards for single year, with 146 awards for the 2018-2019 academic year, with another contest remaining to be judged.