7th Annual Golf FORE Life Tournament is Sunday, June 9

 Friday, May 17, 2019 - 10:52 Updated 1 hour ago Edited from a Press Release

7th Annual Golf FORE Life Tournament  will take place Sunday, June 9, in Kingwood, WV, at Preston Country Club with a noon registration/lunch, a 1:00 p.m. putting contest and a 1:30 p.m. tee time.

Foursomes will golf to benefit the West Virginians for Life Educational Trust Fund. Golfers may stay for the 5:30 p.m. informal Awards Ceremony and incomparable barbecue courtesy of MT State BBQ. 

Hole-in-one, closest to the pin, longest drive, etc. are included in the fun along with some awesome prizes.

Pick up your foursomes now and register online or print out a downloadable form at wvforlife.org/event/golftournament or call 304-594-9845. A form can also be emailed from info@wvforlife.org



