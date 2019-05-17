Most read
7th Annual Golf FORE Life Tournament is Sunday, June 9
Friday, May 17, 2019 - 10:52 Updated 1 hour ago Edited from a Press Release
Foursomes will golf to benefit the West Virginians for Life Educational Trust Fund. Golfers may stay for the 5:30 p.m. informal Awards Ceremony and incomparable barbecue courtesy of MT State BBQ.
Hole-in-one, closest to the pin, longest drive, etc. are included in the fun along with some awesome prizes.
Pick up your foursomes now and register online or print out a downloadable form at wvforlife.org/event/golftournament or call 304-594-9845. A form can also be emailed from info@wvforlife.org.
is Sunday, June 9 2019 at Kingwood Country Club. Registration/Lunch at noon|Putting Contest at 1 p.m.|Tee Time at 1:30 p.m.|Awards Ceremony & MT State BBQ at 5:30 p.m.