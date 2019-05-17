Marshall University president, students and faculty to visit Richmond for events, including service project at John Marshall gravesite

More than 30 representatives of Marshall University—including President Jerome A. Gilbert, students, faculty and members of the acclaimed John Marshall Fife and Drum Corps—are in Richmond, Va., Friday, May 17, for events to celebrate the nation’s longest-serving chief justice.

John Marshall, who served as the chief justice of the United States from 1801-1835 and for whom the university is named, lived most of his life in Richmond.

Gilbert said the purpose of the trip is to strength the university’s ties in the area and to commemorate the life of the university’s namesake.

“I’m looking forward to being in Richmond and the events we have planned,” he added. “When I became president of Marshall University several years ago, I decided I wanted to link our school even more closely to John Marshall’s life and legacy. I have developed a profound respect and fondness for him. I think his legacy is significant and I am proud to have our university associated with his name.

“When I speak to prospective students, I tell them John Marshall is right up there with the Founding Fathers. He played a significant role in the development of our legal system and helped define the U.S. Constitution. He stood for protecting individual rights and for interpreting the Constitution so everyone could benefit from the rights and privileges outlined in it. He stood for justice and respect.”