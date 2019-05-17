TRUMP CAMPAIGN ANNOUNCES MAGA RALLY MONDAY, MAY 20 - MONTOURSVILLE, PA

Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. announced that President Trump will host a Make America Great Again rally on Monday, May 20 at 7:00 pm EDT at the Energy Aviation Hangar in Montoursville, PA. This is the 48th rally that President Trump has held in Pennsylvania and the first rally in Montoursville since he first began his race for president in June, 2015. He has held six previous rallies in Northeast Pennsylvania.

“President Trump will be returning to Pennsylvania to share his long litany of achievements on behalf of the American people," said Michael Glassner, Chief Operating Officer of Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. “Because of President Trump, the economy is booming, paychecks are rising, and manufacturing is finally returning to the United States, with nearly 500,000 manufacturing jobs created since President Trump took office. In addition to celebrating his accomplishments, President Trump looks forward to supporting State Representative Fred Keller in his race to become the next congressman for Pennsylvania’s 12th District."