Huntington Planning Committee meeting Monday ; HMDA meeting cancelled

 Sunday, May 19, 2019 - 22:27 Updated 7 hours ago

There will be a meeting of the City Council Planning & Zoning Committee meeting in Council Chambers on Monday, May 20, 2019 beginning at 5:00 p.m. Item(s) to be discussed are as follows:

 

· Ordinance #2019-O-13 – Article 1315 – definitions (per City Council referral)

· Ordinance #2019-O-14 – Article 1341 – General Regulations (per City Council referral)

· Other matters as necessary

In addition, the monthly meeting of the HMDA normally at 4 p.m. in Council Chambers, has been cancelled. 

