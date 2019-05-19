Most read
- Cabell Midland Defeats HHS for Sectional Championship
- MU SPORTS IMAGE GALLERY: Marshall Over WV Tech
- Two Marshall students win US Department of State’s Gilman scholarship
- Attorney General Morrisey Sues Teva, Mylan and 18 Generic Drug Makers
- SHELLY’S WORLD: Fiction The Happy Store – Besotted
- PHOTO GALLERY: Marshall's Mens Basketball Chalks up Win
- Huntington Police Investigate Sunday Morning Shots Fired
- Local Students Score Top Prizes in West Virginia American Water “Protect Our Watersheds” Art Contest
Huntington Planning Committee meeting Monday ; HMDA meeting cancelled
· Ordinance #2019-O-13 – Article 1315 – definitions (per City Council referral)
· Ordinance #2019-O-14 – Article 1341 – General Regulations (per City Council referral)
· Other matters as necessary
In addition, the monthly meeting of the HMDA normally at 4 p.m. in Council Chambers, has been cancelled.