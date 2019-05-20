Saigon Sunset Update: Michigan Man Sentenced for His Role in Federal Drug Conspiracy

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – A Michigan man caught with heroin in August 2017 was sentenced to 18 months for his role in a federal drug conspiracy, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart. Nyanzangusa Baldwin, also known as “Botch,” 45, previously pled guilty to an indictment charging him with conspiracy to distribute heroin.

“Another Saigon Sunset and Detroit drug dealer behind bars,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “I’ve said from day one that tough is how we’re going to treat drug dealers. And tough we are. All defendants charged last year as part of the Peterson drug trafficking organization have been convicted.”

Baldwin had admitted Manget Peterson asked him to come to Huntington in August 2017 to distribute heroin. He admitted that he distributed heroin from the Ramada Inn Motel in Huntington, West Virginia in August 2017. Officers executed a search warrant on the motel room and seized approximately 35 grams of heroin.

United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Stephanie S. Taylor prosecuted the case.

This investigation was the result of a joint effort by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Violent Crime and Drug Task Force West.