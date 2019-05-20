Zambia, Huntington Share Mutual Grace

Parishoners of Christ Temple Church have served the people of Zambia with medical and humanitarian needs for years, and the people of the Gwembe Valley in the nation of Zambia have welcomed Light the World Missions of Christ Temple Church with open arms to build a medical clinic to serve the people.

The medical mission teams from Huntington have made several trips to bring medicine and supplies to thousands of Zambian people. The president of Zambia, Edgar Lungu, has recognized the work of the compassionate people of Huntington and will continue to support the ongoing efforts to heal and serve the Tonga people.

District Commissioner Protacial Mulenga and bishop Albert Muleya visited from Zambia to celebrate their relationship with Huntington. Mulenga was sent directly by President Lungu to build international relations with West Virginia and further economic growth for the United States.