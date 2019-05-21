Marshall to hold ‘Sky Festival’ tomorrow for Cabell, Putnam county students

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Approximately 300 students from Cabell and Putnam counties will be on the Huntington campus of Marshall University , Wednesday, May 22, for the university’s third Sky Festival.

College of Education and Professional Development, College of Science and other university departments will be staffing 16 activity stations, assisted by Huntington High School educators and local television meteorologists Brandon Stover, Joseph Fitzwater and Andrew Chilian.

Organizer Dr. Tina Cartwright said that the students will be introduced to a number of meteorology and astronomy topics, including moon phases, gravitational waves and a demonstration using drones. The event is sponsored by the EPSCoR RII Track-1: Gravitational Wave Astronomy and the Appalachian Freshwater Initiative, a National Science Foundation award.