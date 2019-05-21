Most read
Marshall to hold ‘Sky Festival’ tomorrow for Cabell, Putnam county students
Tuesday, May 21, 2019 - 21:23 Updated 8 hours ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University
College of Education and Professional Development, College of Science and other university departments will be staffing 16 activity stations, assisted by Huntington High School educators and local television meteorologists Brandon Stover, Joseph Fitzwater and Andrew Chilian.
Organizer Dr. Tina Cartwright said that the students will be introduced to a number of meteorology and astronomy topics, including moon phases, gravitational waves and a demonstration using drones. The event is sponsored by the EPSCoR RII Track-1: Gravitational Wave Astronomy and the Appalachian Freshwater Initiative, a National Science Foundation award.