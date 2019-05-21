Mexican National Man Sentenced for Immigration Crime

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A Mexican national man was sentenced for the felony offense of Reentry of a Removed Alien, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart. Manuel Ortiz-Sanchez, 44, received a “time-served” sentence and was immediately remanded to ICE agents for administrative deportation proceedings.

Ortiz-Sanchez has been in custody since January 16, 2019, over four months of federal incarceration. Stuart commended the investigative efforts of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the West Virginia State Police.

“Two prior removals,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “Individuals like Ortiz-Sanchez that want to come to the United States must obtain permission or seek legal status or citizenship.”

On January 16, 2019, Ortiz-Sanchez was found in Chelyan, Kanawha County, West Virginia. West Virginia troopers had stopped a car for failure to maintain control on the West Virginia Turnpike. The driver offered a Mexican Consular notification document and the passengers, including Ortiz-Sanchez, did not have drivers licenses or other identification. The State Police contacted ICE, who spoke to the individuals telephonically in Spanish. Ortiz-Sanchez admitted being in the United States illegally. Federal agents with ICE responded to the scene and took Ortiz-Sanchez into custody. Ortiz-Sanchez immediately admitted that he was not in the United States legally and had no identification documents permitting him legal status in the United States.

Fingerprinting matched Ortiz-Sanchez to two prior removals from the United States in 2015. In both cases, Ortiz-Sanchez was found by immigration judges to be in the United States illegally and he was deported to Mexico. He had not obtained permission to legally enter the United States and had not sought legal status or citizenship. Ortiz-Sanchez further admitted to ICE agents that he was a Mexican citizen.

Senior United States District Judge David Faber presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Erik S. Goes is responsible for the prosecution.