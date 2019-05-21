Most read
Aladdin Will Make Wishes Come True; Brightburn, Booksmart Innovative Alternates
"Brightburn" goes after the anti-superhero audience conjecturing the birth of a super-villain more akin to Damien ("The Omen") as at twelve years of age he slowly stuns family and friends with his abilities that he uses for evil.
"Booksmart" is a raunchy teen comedy that counters the jock, rich spoiled bitch, and nerd with two female academic stars who decide to turn "party girls" on their last day of high school.
Memorial Day will cristen another boot on Godzilla, the Elton John biopic Rocket Man, and a sinister horror entry, "Ma."
FLASHBACK CINEMA
MAY 26 AND 29, 3:30-7:00
Grease is STILL the word! Join John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John and the rest of the gang at Rydell High in the original high school musical, looking better than ever in a 4K Digital restoration. With a dynamite score (the album went multi-multi-platinum) that includes “Summer Nights,” “Greased Lightnin’,” “Beauty School Dropout” (performed by real life 50’s heartthrob Frankie Avalon) and “You’re the One That I Want.” (“I’ve got chills…they’re multiplying…”) Rated PG
JUNE 2 & 5, 3:30-7:00
High school senior Ferris Bueller (Matthew Broderick) raises playing hooky to an art form in this classic 80’s comedy from writer/director John Hughes. Whether it’s singing from a parade float (“Well, shake it up baby, now…”) or crashing a fancy restaurant as Abe Frohman (“the Sausage King of Chicago”) Ferris knows how to show his friends a good time. (“Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.”) Rated PG-13
JUNE 9 & 12 3:30/7:00
(“Hey, you guys!”) Bring the family to this beloved adventure comedy presented by Steven Spielberg, with music by Cyndi Lauper and REO Speedwagon (it doesn’t get more 1980’s than that). A group of young friends desperate to save their neighborhood from demolition find an old pirate’s map. Their search for buried treasure is full of spooky caves, booby traps, and harrowing situations that strengthen their bonds of friendship. (“Goonies never say die!”) Rated PG
JUNE 16 & 19 3:30/7:00
Maybe the greatest adventure movie ever made, directed by Steven Spielberg from an idea from George Lucas. This summer blockbuster introduced audiences to archeology professor/action hero Indiana Jones (“Trust me”), who is searching for the legendary lost Ark of the Covenant. The Ark is said to contain enormous power, and “Indy” (Harrison Ford) and Marion (Karen Allen) must find it before the Nazis do. (“Snakes. Why’d it have to be snakes?”) Rated PG
HUNTINGTON
MARQUEE PULLMAN SQUARE
Trailer ▶
Aladdin PGAction/Adventure/SciFi/Fantasy/Musical
2 hr. 08 min.
CAST
Will Smith, Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott, Marwan Kenzari, Navid Negahban, Nasim Pedrad, Billy Magnussen, Numan Acar
DIRECTOR
Guy Ritchie
More Information ► 2D 11:30am12:00pm12:30pm2:30pm3:30pm5:30pm6:00pm6:30pm8:30pm9:30pm 3D 3:00pm9:00pm Trailer ▶
Booksmart RComedy
1 hr. 42 min.
CAST
Kaitlyn Dever, Beanie Feldstein, Jessica Williams, Jason Sudeikis, Lisa Kudrow
DIRECTOR
Olivia Wilde
More Information ► 2D 1:00pm4:00pm7:00pm9:35pm Trailer ▶
BrightBurn RHorror
1 hr. 30 min.
CAST
Elizabeth Banks, David Denman, Jackson A. Dunn, Matt Jones, Meredith Hagner
DIRECTOR
David Yarovesky
More Information ► 2D 12:10pm2:40pm5:00pm7:20pm9:40pm Trailer ▶
John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum RAction/Adventure/Suspense/Thriller
2 hr. 10 min.
CAST
Keanu Reeves, Halle Berry, Anjelica Huston, Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane, Lance Reddick, Asia Kate Dillon, Mark Dacascos, Jason Mantzoukas, Yayan Ruhian
DIRECTOR
Chad Stahelski
More Information ► 2D 12:50pm3:50pm6:50pm9:45pm Trailer ▶
The Sun Is Also A Star PG-13Drama
1 hr. 34 min.
CAST
Yara Shahidi
DIRECTOR
Ry Russo-Young
More Information ► 2D 12:55pm3:55pm6:45pm9:20pm Trailer ▶
A Dog's Journey PGFamily
1 hr. 48 min.
CAST
Josh Gad, Dennis Quaid, Marg Helgenberger, Betty Gilpin, Kathryn Prescott, Henry Lau
DIRECTOR
Gail Mancuso
More Information ► 2D 12:25pm3:25pm6:25pm9:05pm Trailer ▶
Pokémon Detective Pikachu PGAnimation/Action/Adventure
1 hr. 44 min.
CAST
Ryan Reynolds, Justice Smith, Kathryn Newton, Ken Watanabe
DIRECTOR
Rob Letterman
More Information ► 2D 12:40pm3:40pm6:40pm9:10pm Trailer ▶
The Hustle PG-13Comedy
1 hr. 34 min.
CAST
Anne Hathaway, Rebel Wilson, Sarah-Stephanie, Alex Sharp, Deepak Anand, Ingrid Oliver, Meena Rayann, Raffaello Degruttola, Deano Bugatti, Francisco Labbe
DIRECTOR
Chris Addison
More Information ► 2D 12:20pm2:35pm4:55pm7:15pm9:40pm Trailer ▶
Poms PG-13Comedy
1 hr. 31 min.
CAST
Diane Keaton, Jacki Weaver, Celia Weston, Pam Grier, Phyllis Somerville, Alisha Boe, Charlie Tahan, Bruce McGill, Rhea Perlman
DIRECTOR
Zara Hayes
More Information ► 2D 11:50am2:10pm4:40pm7:10pm9:25pm Trailer ▶
UglyDolls PGAnimation
1 hr. 27 min.
CAST
Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, Janelle Monáe, Blake Shelton, Pitbull, Wanda Sykes, Emma Roberts, Gabriel Iglesias, Wang Leehom, Bebe Rexha
DIRECTOR
Kelly Asbury
More Information ► 2D 11:55am2:15pm4:35pm6:55pm9:15pm Trailer ▶
The Intruder PG-13Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 42 min.
CAST
Michael Ealy, Meaghan Good, Joseph Sikora, Dennis Quaid
DIRECTOR
Deon Taylor
More Information ► 2D 1:05pm4:05pm7:05pm9:35pm Trailer ▶
Avengers: Endgame PG-13Action/Adventure/SciFi/Fantasy
3 hr. 02 min.
CAST
Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson
DIRECTOR
Anthony Russo, Joe Russo
More Information ► 2D 12:30pm4:30pm8:30pm Trailer ▶
Breakthrough PGDrama
1 hr. 56 min.
CAST
Chrissy Metz, Josh Lucas, Topher Grace, Mike Colter, Marcel Ruiz, Sam Trammell, Dennis Haysbert
DIRECTOR
Roxann Dawson
More Information ► 2D 12:15pm3:15pm6:05pm8:50pm Trailer ▶
Pet Sematary RHorror
1 hr. 40 min.
CAST
Jason Clarke, Amy Seimetz, Jeté Laurence, Hugo Lavoie, Lucas Lavoie, John Lithgow
DIRECTOR
Kevin Kölsch, Dennis Widmyer
More Information ► 2D 11:45am2:05pm4:45pm7:15pm9:50pm CHARLESTON MARQUEE SOUTHRIDGE
