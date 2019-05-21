Aladdin Will Make Wishes Come True; Brightburn, Booksmart Innovative Alternates

Anyone who thinks that a live action "Aladdin" will not deliver better have a heavy duty magic lamp of counter magic. It's going to yank the family trade as a "must see."

"Brightburn" goes after the anti-superhero audience conjecturing the birth of a super-villain more akin to Damien ("The Omen") as at twelve years of age he slowly stuns family and friends with his abilities that he uses for evil.

"Booksmart" is a raunchy teen comedy that counters the jock, rich spoiled bitch, and nerd with two female academic stars who decide to turn "party girls" on their last day of high school.

Memorial Day will cristen another boot on Godzilla, the Elton John biopic Rocket Man, and a sinister horror entry, "Ma."

FLASHBACK CINEMA

MAY 26 AND 29, 3:30-7:00

Grease is STILL the word! Join John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John and the rest of the gang at Rydell High in the original high school musical, looking better than ever in a 4K Digital restoration. With a dynamite score (the album went multi-multi-platinum) that includes “Summer Nights,” “Greased Lightnin’,” “Beauty School Dropout” (performed by real life 50’s heartthrob Frankie Avalon) and “You’re the One That I Want.” (“I’ve got chills…they’re multiplying…”) Rated PG

JUNE 2 & 5, 3:30-7:00

High school senior Ferris Bueller (Matthew Broderick) raises playing hooky to an art form in this classic 80’s comedy from writer/director John Hughes. Whether it’s singing from a parade float (“Well, shake it up baby, now…”) or crashing a fancy restaurant as Abe Frohman (“the Sausage King of Chicago”) Ferris knows how to show his friends a good time. (“Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.”) Rated PG-13

JUNE 9 & 12 3:30/7:00

(“Hey, you guys!”) Bring the family to this beloved adventure comedy presented by Steven Spielberg, with music by Cyndi Lauper and REO Speedwagon (it doesn’t get more 1980’s than that). A group of young friends desperate to save their neighborhood from demolition find an old pirate’s map. Their search for buried treasure is full of spooky caves, booby traps, and harrowing situations that strengthen their bonds of friendship. (“Goonies never say die!”) Rated PG

JUNE 16 & 19 3:30/7:00

Maybe the greatest adventure movie ever made, directed by Steven Spielberg from an idea from George Lucas. This summer blockbuster introduced audiences to archeology professor/action hero Indiana Jones (“Trust me”), who is searching for the legendary lost Ark of the Covenant. The Ark is said to contain enormous power, and “Indy” (Harrison Ford) and Marion (Karen Allen) must find it before the Nazis do. (“Snakes. Why’d it have to be snakes?”) Rated PG

HUNTINGTON

MARQUEE PULLMAN SQUARE

Aladdin PG

Booksmart R

BrightBurn R

John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum R

The Sun Is Also A Star PG-13

A Dog's Journey PG

Pokémon Detective Pikachu PG

The Hustle PG-13

Poms PG-13

UglyDolls PG

The Intruder PG-13

Avengers: Endgame PG-13

Breakthrough PG

Pet Sematary R

Action/Adventure/SciFi/Fantasy/Musical2 hr. 08 min.Will Smith, Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott, Marwan Kenzari, Navid Negahban, Nasim Pedrad, Billy Magnussen, Numan AcarGuy RitchieComedy1 hr. 42 min.Kaitlyn Dever, Beanie Feldstein, Jessica Williams, Jason Sudeikis, Lisa KudrowOlivia WildeHorror1 hr. 30 min.Elizabeth Banks, David Denman, Jackson A. 