Aladdin Will Make Wishes Come True; Brightburn, Booksmart Innovative Alternates

 Tuesday, May 21, 2019 - 22:25 Updated 6 hours ago by Tony Rutherford , HNN Entertainment Editor
Aladdin Will Make Wishes Come True; Brightburn, Booksmart Innovative Alternates

Anyone who thinks that a live action "Aladdin" will not deliver better have a heavy duty magic lamp of counter magic. It's going to yank the family trade as a "must see."

 

"Brightburn" goes after the anti-superhero audience conjecturing the birth of a super-villain more akin to Damien ("The Omen") as at twelve years of age he slowly stuns family and friends with his abilities that he uses for evil.

"Booksmart" is a raunchy teen comedy that counters the jock, rich spoiled bitch, and nerd with two female academic stars who decide to turn "party girls" on their last day of high school.

Memorial Day will cristen another boot on Godzilla, the Elton John biopic Rocket Man, and a sinister horror entry, "Ma."

FLASHBACK CINEMA

Grease

MAY 26 AND 29, 3:30-7:00

Grease is STILL the word! Join John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John and the rest of the gang at Rydell High in the original high school musical, looking better than ever in a 4K Digital restoration. With a dynamite score (the album went multi-multi-platinum) that includes “Summer Nights,” “Greased Lightnin’,” “Beauty School Dropout” (performed by real life 50’s heartthrob Frankie Avalon) and “You’re the One That I Want.” (“I’ve got chills…they’re multiplying…”) Rated PG

Ferris Bueller's Day Off

JUNE 2 & 5, 3:30-7:00

High school senior Ferris Bueller (Matthew Broderick) raises playing hooky to an art form in this classic 80’s comedy from writer/director John Hughes. Whether it’s singing from a parade float (“Well, shake it up baby, now…”) or crashing a fancy restaurant as Abe Frohman (“the Sausage King of Chicago”) Ferris knows how to show his friends a good time. (“Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.”) Rated PG-13

Goonies, The

JUNE 9 & 12  3:30/7:00

(“Hey, you guys!”) Bring the family to this beloved adventure comedy presented by Steven Spielberg, with music by Cyndi Lauper and REO Speedwagon (it doesn’t get more 1980’s than that). A group of young friends desperate to save their neighborhood from demolition find an old pirate’s map. Their search for buried treasure is full of spooky caves, booby traps, and harrowing situations that strengthen their bonds of friendship. (“Goonies never say die!”) Rated PG

Raiders of the Lost Ark

JUNE 16 & 19   3:30/7:00

Maybe the greatest adventure movie ever made, directed by Steven Spielberg from an idea from George Lucas. This summer blockbuster introduced audiences to archeology professor/action hero Indiana Jones (“Trust me”), who is searching for the legendary lost Ark of the Covenant. The Ark is said to contain enormous power, and “Indy” (Harrison Ford) and Marion (Karen Allen) must find it before the Nazis do. (“Snakes. Why’d it have to be snakes?”) Rated PG

 

 

 

HUNTINGTON

MARQUEE PULLMAN SQUARE

 

Poster of Aladdin Trailer ▶

Aladdin PG

Action/Adventure/SciFi/Fantasy/Musical
2 hr. 08 min.

CAST
Will Smith, Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott, Marwan Kenzari, Navid Negahban, Nasim Pedrad, Billy Magnussen, Numan Acar

DIRECTOR
Guy Ritchie

More Information ► 2D 11:30am12:00pm12:30pm2:30pm3:30pm5:30pm6:00pm6:30pm8:30pm9:30pm 3D 3:00pm9:00pm Poster of Booksmart Trailer ▶

Booksmart R

Comedy
1 hr. 42 min.

CAST
Kaitlyn Dever, Beanie Feldstein, Jessica Williams, Jason Sudeikis, Lisa Kudrow

DIRECTOR
Olivia Wilde

More Information ► 2D 1:00pm4:00pm7:00pm9:35pm Poster of BrightBurn Trailer ▶

BrightBurn R

Horror
1 hr. 30 min.

CAST
Elizabeth Banks, David Denman, Jackson A. Dunn, Matt Jones, Meredith Hagner

DIRECTOR
David Yarovesky

More Information ► 2D 12:10pm2:40pm5:00pm7:20pm9:40pm Chapter 3 - Parabellum Trailer ▶

John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum R

Action/Adventure/Suspense/Thriller
2 hr. 10 min.

CAST
Keanu Reeves, Halle Berry, Anjelica Huston, Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane, Lance Reddick, Asia Kate Dillon, Mark Dacascos, Jason Mantzoukas, Yayan Ruhian

DIRECTOR
Chad Stahelski

More Information ► 2D 12:50pm3:50pm6:50pm9:45pm Poster of The Sun Is Also A Star Trailer ▶

The Sun Is Also A Star PG-13

Drama
1 hr. 34 min.

CAST
Yara Shahidi

DIRECTOR
Ry Russo-Young

More Information ► 2D 12:55pm3:55pm6:45pm9:20pm Poster of A Dog's Journey Trailer ▶

A Dog's Journey PG

Family
1 hr. 48 min.

CAST
Josh Gad, Dennis Quaid, Marg Helgenberger, Betty Gilpin, Kathryn Prescott, Henry Lau

DIRECTOR
Gail Mancuso

More Information ► 2D 12:25pm3:25pm6:25pm9:05pm Poster of Pokémon Detective Pikachu Trailer ▶

Pokémon Detective Pikachu PG

Animation/Action/Adventure
1 hr. 44 min.

CAST
Ryan Reynolds, Justice Smith, Kathryn Newton, Ken Watanabe

DIRECTOR
Rob Letterman

More Information ► 2D 12:40pm3:40pm6:40pm9:10pm Poster of The Hustle Trailer ▶

The Hustle PG-13

Comedy
1 hr. 34 min.

CAST
Anne Hathaway, Rebel Wilson, Sarah-Stephanie, Alex Sharp, Deepak Anand, Ingrid Oliver, Meena Rayann, Raffaello Degruttola, Deano Bugatti, Francisco Labbe

DIRECTOR
Chris Addison

More Information ► 2D 12:20pm2:35pm4:55pm7:15pm9:40pm Poster of Poms Trailer ▶

Poms PG-13

Comedy
1 hr. 31 min.

CAST
Diane Keaton, Jacki Weaver, Celia Weston, Pam Grier, Phyllis Somerville, Alisha Boe, Charlie Tahan, Bruce McGill, Rhea Perlman

DIRECTOR
Zara Hayes

More Information ► 2D 11:50am2:10pm4:40pm7:10pm9:25pm Poster of UglyDolls Trailer ▶

UglyDolls PG

Animation
1 hr. 27 min.

CAST
Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, Janelle Monáe, Blake Shelton, Pitbull, Wanda Sykes, Emma Roberts, Gabriel Iglesias, Wang Leehom, Bebe Rexha

DIRECTOR
Kelly Asbury

More Information ► 2D 11:55am2:15pm4:35pm6:55pm9:15pm Poster of The Intruder Trailer ▶

The Intruder PG-13

Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 42 min.

CAST
Michael Ealy, Meaghan Good, Joseph Sikora, Dennis Quaid

DIRECTOR
Deon Taylor

More Information ► 2D 1:05pm4:05pm7:05pm9:35pm Endgame Trailer ▶

Avengers: Endgame PG-13

Action/Adventure/SciFi/Fantasy
3 hr. 02 min.

CAST
Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson

DIRECTOR
Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

More Information ► 2D 12:30pm4:30pm8:30pm Poster of Breakthrough Trailer ▶

Breakthrough PG

Drama
1 hr. 56 min.

CAST
Chrissy Metz, Josh Lucas, Topher Grace, Mike Colter, Marcel Ruiz, Sam Trammell, Dennis Haysbert

DIRECTOR
Roxann Dawson

More Information ► 2D 12:15pm3:15pm6:05pm8:50pm Poster of Pet Sematary Trailer ▶

Pet Sematary R

Horror
1 hr. 40 min.

CAST
Jason Clarke, Amy Seimetz, Jeté Laurence, Hugo Lavoie, Lucas Lavoie, John Lithgow

DIRECTOR
Kevin Kölsch, Dennis Widmyer

