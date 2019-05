Huntington Council Agenda includes collective bargaining agreement & construction of retaining walls

A resolution to ratify a collective bargaining agreement with Local 598 of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees is on the agenda, as well as resolution approving construction of retaining walls.

Huntington City Council meets Tuesday, May 28, at 7:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at Huntington City Hall. The work session will be at 6:45 p.m.

The agenda is below:

4. Reports of the Mayor

5. 1st Reading of an Ordinance re: #2019-O-13 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AMENDING, MODIFYING AND RE-ENACTING PART THIRTEEN, ARTICLE 1315 OF THE CODIFIED ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON, AS REVISED, CONCERNING PLANNING AND ZONING CODE (following committee referral)

Sponsored by: Councilman Alex Vence

6. 1st Reading of an Ordinance re: #2019-O-14 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AMENDING, MODIFYING AND RE-ENACTING PART THIRTEEN, ARTICLE 1341 OF THE CODIFIED ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON, AS REVISED, CONCERNING PLANNING AND ZONING CODE (following committee referral)

Sponsored by: Councilman Mike Shockley

7. 1st Reading of an Ordinance re: #2019-O-15 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AMENDING, MODIFYING AND RE-ENACTING ARTICLE 343 OF THE CODIFIED ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON, AS REVISED, REGARDING STOPS FOR SCHOOL BUS

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Tina Brooks

8. 1st Reading of an Ordinance re: #2019-O-17 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING WITH IMMIGRATION AND CUSTOMS ENFORCEMENT ON BEHALF OF THE HUNTINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT FOR THE REIMBURSEMENT OF JOINT OPERATIONS EXPENSES FROM THE TREASURY FORFEITURE FUND

Sponsored by: Councilman Charles McComas

9. Resolution re: #2019-R-20 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT WITH LOCAL 598, COUNCIL 77, AMERICAN FEDERATION OF STATE, COUNTY AND MUNICIPAL EMPLOYEES, AFL-CIO

Sponsored by: Councilman Alex Vence

10. Resolution re: #2019-R-24 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT FOR THE DESIGN AND BUILD OF A RETAINING WALL ON FOSTER ROAD, WITHIN THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON

Sponsored by: Councilman Alex Vence

11. Resolution re: #2019-R-25 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT FOR THE DESIGN AND BUILD OF A RETAINING WALL ON MCCOY ROAD, WITHIN THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON

Sponsored by: Councilman Mike Shockley

12. Resolution re: #2019-R-26 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL APPROVING CERTAIN AMENDMENTS, MODIFICATIONS AND REVISIONS TO THE RULES AND REGULATIONS OF THE POLICE CIVIL SERVICE COMMISSION OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON AS PRESENTED BY SAID COMMISSION

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Carol Polan

13. Good & Welfare

14. Adjournment