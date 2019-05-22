Radioactive Contamination found in your kid’s school – the letter no parent ever wants to receive.

The podcast features an interview with activist, Vina Colley. She is she is, in her own words, “a Whistleblower, a sick worker from the Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion plant in Piketon, Ohio .” Vina is a Co-Founder of National Nuclear Workers for Justice (NNWJ) and Portsmouth/Piketon Resident for Environmental Safety and Security, or (PRESS) .

For more than 30 years, she has pushed the government to take responsibility for the radiological contamination that came from the Uranium Enrichment site, and execute The Energy Employees Occupational Illness Compensation Program Act (EEOICPA), which was enacted in October 2000 to compensate workers for their health issues caused by working within DOE’s nuclear facilities. She provides history and insights into the radiation contamination at the Zahn’s Corner Middle School in Piketon, Ohio – only two miles from the Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion plant.

In addition, Rick Perry, DOE secretary has ordered orders the last 4+ years of radiation monitoring around Portsmouth site to be released to the public

LINK: http://nuclearhotseat.com/2019/05/22/radioactive-contamination-ohio-school-whistleblower-vina-colley-exposes-truth-nh-413/