Most read
- Radioactive Contamination found in your kid’s school – the letter no parent ever wants to receive.
- Kentucky Man Sentenced to Prison for Traveling to Meet a Minor for Sex
- West Virginia American Water Launches 2019 Infrastructure Upgrade Map
- IMAGES: Cosplay Creativity Earned Accolades for Bunny Bombshell
- Aladdin Will Make Wishes Come True; Brightburn, Booksmart Innovative Alternates
- Zambia, Huntington Share Mutual Grace
- Mexican National Man Sentenced for Immigration Crime
- Huntington Council Agenda includes collective bargaining agreement & construction of retaining walls
Comcast upgrades Council Television System
-- Enhanced picture quality.
-- More camera angles. The new video system has four cameras in City Council chambers. The old video system had two. The cameras also have zoom features.
-- The ability to record public meetings and play them back for public viewing on the governmental access channel (24 on Comcast). All public meetings will still be broadcast live.
-- Graphic elements. The new system provides the ability to include graphics so that viewers know who is speaking and the issue on which they are speaking.
According to the press release, city employees have been trained on this new video system and are still in the process of learning its various features, which will ultimately enhance the public's viewing of meetings in City Council chambers. We appreciate your patience as we become acclimated to this new system.
As a reminder, all public meetings conducted in City Council chambers are still broadcast on our website at http://www.cityofhuntington.com/city-govern…/public-meetings.