Attorney General Morrisey Announces Metro Valley Winners of “Kids Kick Opioids” Design Contest

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced 10 students from the Metro Valley as regional winners of the office’s third Kids Kick Opioids contest, a competition designed to spur creativity and raise awareness of prescription painkiller abuse.





Regional winners are Michael Thor, of Andrew Jackson Middle School; Brooklynn Miller, of Andrew Jackson Middle School; Jack Tyler Rife, of Kanawha City Elementary School; Bryson Murrell, of Winfield Middle School; Sydney Weibl, of Winfield Middle School; Preston Cale, of Winfield Middle School; Nathan Williams, of Winfield Middle School; Jacob Holtzapfel, of Winfield Middle School; Maddy Lucas, of Winfield Middle School; and Mariam Al-Zoubi, of Winfield Middle School.



“These entries really showcase the tremendous talent of our elementary and middle school participants,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “The entries underscore the impact of the opioid epidemic on our young students. They are growing up in a time when drug abuse runs rampant. Our hope is their artwork will bring about greater awareness and a renewed commitment to change.”



The Attorney General received a total of 3,240 entries from 3,422 students at 96 middle and elementary schools across West Virginia – the highest participation since Kids Kick Opioids began. The submissions included a mix of drawings, poems and other designs aimed at promoting awareness.



Many of this year’s entries shared a heartbreaking theme of students experiencing addiction in their family life.



Judges recognized 49 winning entries from 56 students overall. Those designs will be displayed in the Capitol in the coming weeks.



The statewide winner and runners up will be announced soon. The statewide winning entry will appear in newspapers across West Virginia as the Attorney General’s next public service announcement.



Kids Kick Opioids represents one initiative through which the Attorney General has sought to combat West Virginia’s drug overdose death rate – the nation’s highest. Other initiatives include criminal prosecutions, civil litigation, sweeping changes to drug policy, multistate partnerships, awareness initiatives and engagement with the faith-based community.



The West Virginia State Medical Association, West Virginia Association of School Nurses and the Capitol Police assisted the Attorney General in judging the public service announcement contest.

