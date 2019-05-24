West Virginia American Water Conducting Dye Test at 40th Street Operations Facility

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (May 23, 2019) – West Virginia American Water will conduct a dye test on an out-of-service intake pump at its 40th Street operations facility on Friday, May 24. This test will be conducted to provide valuable information and data concerning necessary repairs to the intake. Customers will not experience an impact to their water service as a result of the test.

“The intake pump has been out-of-service for many years and requires extensive repairs,” explained West Virginia American Water operations manager Allen Parsley. “This dye test will allow us to determine areas in need of repair, where water is currently entering the intake and how we can improve the operation of the intake.”

As part of the test, red dye will be introduced into the Ohio River and monitored by a skilled dive team from Divers Unlimited. The test will occur in the proximity of the company’s 40th Street operations facility and may tint portions of the river red downstream of the facility. Company officials have worked closely with the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection, West Virginia Bureau for Public Health, ORSANCO and U.S. Coast Guard to ensure the dye poses no health risks and will not impact aquatic life or use of the river.

The test had been scheduled to occur earlier in the year but was postponed due to inclement weather. In the event of adverse river conditions or inclement weather, the dye test may be postponed until a later date. This notice serves as an advisory to the public – a media advisory will not be issued.