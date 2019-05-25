Optometrist Mark Cox, OD, joins HIMG

Huntington, W.Va., May 19, 2019> Respected and experienced local optometrist Mark Cox, OD, has joined HIMG and has moved his practice to the HIMG Regional Medical Center.

For over 40 years, Dr. Cox has operated a successful optometry practice in the Barboursville region. Over that time, he has assisted thousands of patients and their families with their eye care needs.

Dr. Cox is a graduate of the Ohio State University College of Medicine and is a veteran of the United States Air Force. He has maintained an active medical license since 1974.

“Dr. Mark Cox is very well known throughout our region and we’re happy he’s joined the team at HIMG. He will see patients here in the Regional Medical Center and be able to assist them immediately through our on-site optical shop ,” said Mark Morgan, CEO of HIMG.

