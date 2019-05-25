WVSOS Business & Licensing Division to Recognize Businesses and Organizations That Have Been Operating in WV for 100 or More Years

Charleston, W.Va.—There are more than 117,000 entities properly registered to conduct business in West Virginia. Those entities include for-profit corporations as well as charities and non-profit organizations.

The WV Secretary of State’s Office is responsible for the proper registration and licensing of each of those business entities. The WVSOS Business & Licensing Division (B&L Division) maintains an updated list of each entity and their classification. Annually this time of the year, every entity is required by state code to file an annual report with the B&L Division.

Each year, about 10,000 new businesses are formed in West Virginia. Some are new companies with dozens or even hundreds of employees. But most are small businesses or sole proprietorships. New businesses are routinely recognized by the media and welcomed to the business community. However, Secretary of State Mac Warner noticed that there isn’t a lot of recognition given to those companies and organizations that have stood the test of time and who have been members of the state’s business community for a long period of time.

Earlier this week, Secretary of State Mac Warner approved the formation of a special recognition program called the “WV Centurion Chamber of Commerce.” The Centurion Chamber seeks to recognize those businesses and organizations that have been successfully operating for 100 or more years on or before December 31, 2019.

“It is my hope that the WV Centurion Chamber of Commerce will recognize those centurions among our business community, and in a small way, give our state the opportunity to show our appreciation for their leadership and the important role these longstanding businesses have played in maintaining our local and state economies,” Secretary Warner said.

The Secretary of State’s B&L Division is compiling a list of businesses and organizations in each county that are or will be 100 years old this year. Secretary Warner said that his staff will work with local Chambers of Commerce to host opportunities to recognize these entities before the end of the year.

On Tuesday of this week, Secretary Warner announced the first class of Centurion Chamber members while attending the 100th anniversary dinner of the Harrison County Chamber of Commerce in Clarksburg. Secretary Warner and the Harrison County Chamber board of directors recognized the following Centurions created in or registered in Harrison County:

Clarksburg Country Club, Inc.

Founded on July 10, 1912 in Harrison County, West Virginia

Clarksburg Masonic Building Company, Inc.

Founded August 8, 1907 in Harrison County, West Virginia

Clarksburg Water Board, Inc.

Founded on October 7, 1887

Incorporated on January 28, 1909 in Harrison County, West Virginia

Dominion Energy, Inc.

Originally Founded in 1898 as The Hope Natural Gas Company

In Harrison County, West Virginia

Dyer Insurance Agency, Inc.

Originally Founded as P.M. Long & Son Incorporated

On January 28, 1913 in Harrison County, West Virginia

Harrison County Chamber of Commerce, Inc.

Founded February 5, 1919 in Harrison County, West Virginia

Hartland Planing Mill Company, Inc.

Founded December 24, 1917 in Harrison County, West Virginia

Hornor Brothers Engineers, Inc.

Founded in 1902 in Harrison County, WV

Mon Power – First Energy Corp.

Originally Founded in 1903 as The Fairmont & Clarksburg Traction Company, Inc.

North Central WV Media, Inc.

Originally Founded in 1861 as The Clarksburg Telegram in Harrison County, West Virginia

Northwestern Mutual – Clarksburg District Office

Originally Established by Agent Clyde O. Law in 1913 in Harrison County, West Virginia

Oral Lake Fishing Club, Inc.

Founded April 1, 1914 in Harrison County, West Virginia

R.D. Wilson Sons & Company, Inc.

Founded September 23, 1907 in Harrison County, West Virginia

Rotary Club of Clarksburg, Inc.

Founded July 27, 1916 in Harrison County, West Virginia

Salem University, Inc.

Founded December 28, 1888 in Harrison County, West Virginia

Steptoe & Johnson, PLLC

Founded on 1916 in Harrison County, West Virginia

The Harrison County Bank, Inc.

Founded June 4, 1910 in Harrison County , West Virginia

The James and Law Company, Inc.

Founded March 7, 1903 in Harrison County, West Virginia

The Shinnston News & Harrison County Journal

Originally Founded as The Shinnston News in 1898 in Harrison County, WV

United Hospital Center

The Successor to St. Mary’s Hospital, Inc.

Originally Founded on May 13, 1905 in Harrison County, West Virginia

West Virginia Farmers Mutual Insurance Association, Inc.

Founded March 24, 1909 in Harrison County, West Virginia

*Disclaimer: This release is not an endorsement of any business or organization and is intended only for public education purposes.