IMAGES New Flag Flies at VA

Hershel "Woody" Williams VAMC is the only VAMC in the nation flying the Gold Star Mothers' "Honor and Remember" flag.

A new flag was hoisted at Spring Valley's VA medical center.

We recognize the heartache and loss of families of all Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, Marines, and Coast Guard who died while safeguarding our Constitution.

Please remember those brave men and women this Memorial Day.

(All Photos VA Medical Center)