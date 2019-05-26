IMAGES New Flag Flies at VA

Sunday, May 26, 2019 - 19:23 Edited from a Press Release

 A new flag was hoisted at Spring Valley's  VA medical center.

Hershel "Woody" Williams VAMC is the only VAMC in the nation flying the Gold Star Mothers' "Honor and Remember" flag.

We recognize the heartache and loss of families of all Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, Marines, and Coast Guard who died while safeguarding our Constitution.

Please remember those brave men and women this Memorial Day.

(All Photos VA Medical Center)

  • All Photos VA MEDICAL CENTER
All Photos VA MEDICAL CENTER
All Photos VA MEDICAL CENTER
  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus