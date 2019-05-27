Startup has High Hopes of Battling Alzheimer’s in WV

LEWISBURG, WV - A West Virginia Healthcare startup, named High Hopes, has emerged with a strategy to not only change the way we care for our loved ones with Alzheimer’s/Dementia, but also has a unique and creative approach to help those who don’t have $3,333-$8,500 per month to pay for their loved ones’ care, which is the average cost of Alzheimer’s care in West Virginia.

The state-of-the-art Alzheimer’s facility, slated to break ground later this year in Greenbrier County, will house 65 patients with varying degrees of Dementia-related illnesses. To help pay for the high-quality care that High Hopes Memory Village plans to provide, CEO, Terry Holliday, a native of Greenbrier County, and also an ordained minister, said, “It is our hope that we can use the recent Medical Marijuana program that the West Virginia legislature passed, and the money generated from those sales, to fund the care for Alzheimer’s patients whose families cannot afford quality Alzheimer’s care. No one should have to worry about how they will be able to pay to take care of their mom, or that their parent will be put into a ‘Shady Pines’ home,” a reference he says is to Golden Girls, an Emmy-award winning sitcom from the 1980’s, and the “hellish” retirement home to which the character Sophia was admitted following a stroke.

With High Hopes, Holliday says he is “confident that the good people of West Virginia, when faced with having to buy their medicinal marijuana from a company which only makes its owner(s) richer or a company like Really High Hopes, a subsidiary of High Hopes, where the proceeds go to fund the Alzheimer’s care of their neighbor’s mom or dad, that West Virginians will choose right.

He continued, “if there’s an abundance of funds from the state’s medical marijuana program, I’d like to see funds directed to substance abuse, another problem area where West Virginia needs assistance. We had the most opioid overdoses again. It’s so sad.” “My only fear is that the politicians of West Virginia will fall prey to the same forces of greed that have stopped this from happening before,” Holliday continued. “It was clear to me when I read the WV legislation, the pharmaceutical industry had an influence in writing the law. West Virginians have been taken advantage of by so many industries who rush in to profit off of our resources and people, and then once they’ve used us for all they can take, they’re off to their next profit-making plan. It’s just not right, and I can’t sit by on the sidelines any longer.”

Holliday concluded, “I don’t know any family in West Virginia who can afford $40,000-$100,000 per year for Alzheimer’s care and still have money to put food on the table. I know these are literal High Hopes I have, and I’ve faced the greed of individuals and corporations in the past and lost, but I have never lost faith and will never lose hope that people will do the right thing. That is why I’m coming to the citizens of West Virginia first for their support of this initiative.”

you would like to help High Hopes turn their hopes of changing Alzheimer’s care in WV into a reality, you can visit www.HighHopesNetwork.org and click the Donate link and make a donation or contact them through the Contact Us page.