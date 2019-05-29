Most read
- DEVELOPING: Class Action Federal Suit Filed Regarding Piketon School
- BREAKING..... Huntington Firefighters Battle 11th Avenue Blaze
- Startup has High Hopes of Battling Alzheimer’s in WV
- Marshall's Football Teams Airs it Out in UAB Win
- "Aladdin" and its Genie (Will Smith) Takes Top Place at Boxoffice
- Huntington High Loses Sectional to Logan
- IMAGES New Flag Flies at VA
- IMAGES: Cosplay Creativity Earned Accolades for Bunny Bombshell
Council Approves Local 598 Labor Agreement
Mayor Steve Williams said, "Our employees deserved the raises and we can afford them."
The contract sets a $15 per hour minimum wage plus health and pension benefits. "The best way to say thank you is a living wa]age and safe environment. "
Williams praised the upgraded camera and sound system which debuted with the Tuesday meeting.
"Council members are now in high definition," the mayor chided, aadding, "make sure you shave and apply makeup."
Previously, the televised meetings had a low light wide view of the full council and an ability to switch to a shot of the speaker's podium. The sound often was so low you could barely identify who was speaking.
The newly installed system has (at least) five camera angles, which allow close ups of a speaking council member and speaker. A master shot of council has greater color and clarity . You can hear the speakers without hollowness.
Williams said the system has the capacity for recording and playback.
Councill heard first reading of a Memorandum of Understanding with the Department of Homeland Security and ICE that reimburses officers for overtime earned during drug trafficking investigations.
"If we expend overtime on it we can get reimbursed and we can also get training, equipment and technology through the grant," Police Chief Hank Dial said.
Dial said ICE can reimburse each officer who participates up to a cap of $15,000.