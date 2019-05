King of Monsters Will Stomp Aladdin's Genie into Lamp

Monster movies have served scares and thrills since the beginning of cinema. The iconic King Kong has been remade and reinvented on American shoes, while Japan has sea monster Godzilla as their Tokyo destroying franchise .

Boxoffice predictions favor the monster to be the weekend's top film. Aladdin falls to a distant second and may find Elton John's bio pic Rocketman hanging closely behind. The latest low budget Blum horror feast, Ma, will come in #4.

The next tier (around $10 million dollars) has John Wick and Endgame.

NEW THIS WEEK

GODZILLA KING OF THE MONSTERS

The new story follows the heroic efforts of the crypto-zoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god-sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three-headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient super-species - thought to be mere myths - rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity's very existence hanging in the balance.

MA

Sue Ann is a loner who keeps to herself in her quiet Ohio town. One day, she is asked by Maggie, a new teenager in town, to buy some booze for her and her friends, and Sue Ann sees the chance to make some unsuspecting, if younger, friends of her own. She offers the kids the chance to avoid drinking and driving by hanging out in the basement of her home. But there are some house rules: One of the kids has to stay sober. Don't curse. Never go upstairs. And call her "Ma." But as Ma's hospitality starts to curdle into obsession, what began as a teenage dream turns into a terrorizing nightmare, and Ma's place goes from the best place in town to the worst place on earth.

ROCKETMAN

ROCKETMAN is an epic musical fantasy about the incredible human story of Elton John's breakthrough years. The film follows the fantastical journey of transformation from shy piano prodigy Reginald Dwight into international superstar Elton John. This inspirational story - set to Elton John's most beloved songs and performed by star Taron Egerton - tells the universally relatable story of how a small-town boy became one of the most iconic figures in pop culture. ROCKETMAN also stars Jamie Bell as Elton's longtime lyricist and writing partner Bernie Taupin, Richard Madden as Elton's first manager, John Reid, and Bryce Dallas Howard as Elton's mother Sheila Farebrother.

FLASHBACK CINEMA

High school senior Ferris Bueller (Matthew Broderick) raises playing hooky to an art form in this classic 80’s comedy from writer/director John Hughes. Whether it’s singing from a parade float (“Well, shake it up baby, now…”) or crashing a fancy restaurant as Abe Frohman (“the Sausage King of Chicago”) Ferris knows how to show his friends a good time. (“Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.”) Rated PG-13

SUNDAY AND WEDNESDAY 3:30 AND 7:00 pm

NEXT WEEK

DARK PHOENIX

In DARK PHOENIX, the X-MEN face their most formidable and powerful foe: one of their own, Jean Grey. During a rescue mission in space, Jean is nearly killed when she is hit by a mysterious cosmic force. Once she returns home, this force not only makes her infinitely more powerful, but far more unstable. Wrestling with this entity inside her, Jean unleashes her powers in ways she can neither comprehend nor contain. With Jean spiraling out of control, and hurting the ones she loves most, she begins to unravel the very fabric that holds the X-Men together. Now, with this family falling apart, they must find a way to unite -- not

NOW SHOWING

Dunn, Matt Jones, Meredith HagnerDavid YaroveskyAction/Adventure/Suspense/Thriller2 hr. 10 min.Keanu Reeves, Halle Berry, Anjelica Huston, Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane, Lance Reddick, Asia Kate Dillon, Mark Dacascos, Jason Mantzoukas, Yayan RuhianChad StahelskiFamily1 hr. 48 min.Josh Gad, Dennis Quaid, Marg Helgenberger, Betty Gilpin, Kathryn Prescott, Henry LauGail MancusoAnimation/Action/Adventure1 hr. 44 min.Ryan Reynolds, Justice Smith, Kathryn Newton, Ken WatanabeRob LettermanComedy1 hr. 34 min.Anne Hathaway, Rebel Wilson, Sarah-Stephanie, Alex Sharp, Deepak Anand, Ingrid Oliver, Meena Rayann, Raffaello Degruttola, Deano Bugatti, Francisco LabbeChris AddisonAction/Adventure/SciFi/Fantasy3 hr. 02 min.Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett JohanssonAnthony Russo, Joe RussoGodzilla: King of the Monsters (PG-13) Reserved Seating Fri - Thu: 12:10, 12:40, 3:10, 6:10, 6:40, 9:10; Godzilla: King of the Monsters in 3D (PG-13) Reserved Seating Fri - Thu: 3:40, 9:40; Ma (R) Reserved Seating Fri - Thu: 11:50 AM, 2:15, 4:50, 7:20, 9:45; Rocketman (R) Reserved Seating Fri - Thu: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:50 ; Aladdin (PG) Reserved Seating Fri - Thu: 12:00, 12:30, 3:00, 3:30, 6:00, 6:30, 9:00, 9:30; Booksmart (R) Reserved Seating Fri & Sat: 12:55, 3:55, 6:55, 9:30 Sun: 12:55, 9:30 Mon & Tue: 12:55, 3:55, 6:55, 9:30 Wed: 12:55, 9:30 Thu: 12:55, 3:55, 6:55, 9:30; BrightBurn (R) Reserved Seating Fri - Thu: 12:15, 2:35, 4:55, 7:15, 9:35; A Dog's Journey (PG) Reserved Seating Fri - Thu: 12:35, 3:35, 6:35, 9:15; John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum (R) Reserved Seating Fri - Thu: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:45; The Hustle (PG-13) Reserved Seating Fri - Wed: 12:05, 2:25, 4:45, 7:05, 9:25 Thu: 12:05, 2:25, 9:25; Pokémon Detective Pikachu (PG) Reserved Seating Fri - Thu: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20, 9:20; The Intruder (PG-13) Reserved Seating Fri - Wed: 12:45, 3:45, 6:45, 9:40 Thu: 12:45, 3:45, 9:40; Avengers: Endgame (PG-13) Reserved Seating Fri - Thu: 12:30, 4:30, 8:30; FLASHBACK Ferris Bueller's Day Off (PG-13) Reserved Seating Sun: 3:30, 7:00 Wed: 3:30, 7:00Godzilla: King of the Monsters (PG-13) Fri - Thu: 12:10, 12:40, 3:10, 6:10, 6:40, 9:10 Godzilla: King of the Monsters in 3D (PG-13) Fri - Thu: 3:40, 9:40 Ma (R) Fri - Thu: 11:50 AM, 2:15, 4:50, 7:20, 9:45 Rocketman (R) Fri - Thu: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:50 Aladdin (PG) Fri - Thu: 12:00, 12:30, 3:00, 3:30, 6:00, 6:30, 9:00, 9:30 Booksmart (R) Fri - Thu: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:35 BrightBurn (R) Fri - Wed: 12:10, 2:40, 5:00, 7:20, 9:40 Thu: 12:10, 2:40, 5:00 A Dog's Journey (PG) Fri - Thu: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20, 8:55 John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum (R) Fri - Thu: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:45 The Hustle (PG-13) Fri - Thu: 12:15, 3:15, 6:15, 9:15 Pokémon Detective Pikachu (PG) Fri - Thu: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:10 Avengers: Endgame (PG-13) Fri - Thu: 12:30, 4:30, 8:30 Breakthrough (PG) Fri & Sat: 12:35, 3:35, 6:35, 9:25 Sun: 12:35, 9:25 Mon & Tue: 12:35, 3:35, 6:35, 9:25 Wed: 12:35, 9:25 Thu: 12:35, 3:35 Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation (PG) SMS Tue & Wed: 9:30 AM The Secret Life of Pets (PG) SMS Tue & Wed: 9:30 AM; FLASHBACK Ferris Bueller's Day Off (PG-13) Sun: 3:30, 7:00 Wed: 3:30, 7:00Godzilla: King of the Monsters (PG-13) Fri: 3:10, 6:10, 9:10 Sat & Sun: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 9:10 Mon - Thu: 3:10, 6:10, 9:10; Aladdin (PG) Fri: 3:30, 6:30, 9:30 Sat & Sun: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:30 Mon - Thu: 3:30, 6:30, 9:30 ; John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum (R) Fri: 3:50, 6:50, 9:45 Sat & Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:45 Mon - Thu: 3:50, 6:50, 9:45 ' Avengers: Endgame (PG-13) Fri: 4:30, 8:30 Sat & Sun: 12:30, 4:30, 8:30 Mon - Thu: 4:30, 8:30Godzilla: King of the Monsters (PG-13) Fri: 3:10, 6:10, 9:10 Sat & Sun: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 9:10 Mon - Thu: 3:10, 6:10, 9:10; Aladdin (PG) Fri: 3:30, 6:30, 9:30 Sat & Sun: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:30 Mon - Thu: 3:30, 6:30, 9:30; John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum (R) Fri: 3:50, 6:50, 9:45 Sat & Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:45 Mon - Thu: 3:50, 6:50, 9:45Godzilla: King of the Monsters (PG-13) Fri - Thu: 12:40, 6:40 Godzilla: King of the Monsters in 3D (PG-13) Fri - Thu: 3:40, 9:40 Ma (R) Fri - Thu: 11:50 AM, 2:15, 4:50, 7:20, 9:45 Rocketman (R) Fri - Thu: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:50 Aladdin (PG) Fri - Thu: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:30 Booksmart (R) Fri - Wed: 7:25, 9:55 Thu: 9:55 PM A Dog's Journey (PG) Fri - Wed: 12:00, 3:05, 6:10, 9:00 Thu: 12:00, 3:05, 9:00 John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum (R) Fri - Thu: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:45 Pokémon Detective Pikachu (PG) Fri - Thu: 11:55 AM, 2:25, 4:55 Avengers: Endgame (PG-13) Fri - Thu: 12:30, 4:30, 8:30