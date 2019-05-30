Most read
Jefferson County GOP Executive Committee Supports Education Reform
JCREC urges passage of the “Student Success Act” by the Legislature and urges the Governor to quickly sign it into law. This bill also allows for non-profit, free tuition public Charter Schools, which was a controversial item earlier in the year.
JCREC urges everyone to research this topic on their own, but would like to point out the positive results of public charter schools in New Orleans as outlined in a letter to the editor of the Charleston GazetteMail, https://www.wvgazettemail.com/opinion/editorial_cartoon/letter-public-ch... in Boston, as described in the Hoppy Kercheval Commentary on Metro News, http://wvmetronews.com/2019/05/16/boston-charter-school-success-spawns-g... and in New York City, as described on WV Public Broadcasting, https://www.wvpublic.org/post/justwhat-charter-school-anyway?#stream/0?
JCREC encourages everyone to contact their legislators in support of education reform. The needed reforms include the Senate version of the “Student Success Act of 2019” and a separate bill to ensure that parents of low and moderate income also have more choices that will lead to better opportunities, which in turn will lead to better results and a better future for their children and for West Virginia.