Project Charleston Update: Charlestooman Sentenced to Nine Years in Prison for Meth Conspiracy

CHARLESTON, W.VA. -- A Charleston woman was sentenced for her role in distributing methamphetamine and conspiring to distribute at least 50 grams of methamphetamine. Juanita Carrie Haynes, 54, was sentenced to 108 months, or nine years, in prison. Haynes was one of several defendants arrested in November of 2018, after a long-term investigation into a drug-trafficking organization on the West Side of Charleston.

“9 years. Haynes will be serving 9 years in federal prison,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “As I said in November when the Project Charleston arrests were made, if you are dealing drugs or causing trouble on Charleston’s West Side, we will arrest you and, if convicted, incarcerate you for as long as possible.”

In February 2019, Haynes was found guilty by a federal jury. The jury found that Haynes distributed about 3.5 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant on June 18, 2018. The jury also found that Haynes conspired with others including her son, Edwin Shaffer, to distribute over 50 grams of methamphetamine. The conviction was based in part on trial testimony that detailed the extent of Haynes’ methamphetamine sales, most of which occurred in a trailer she shared with Shaffer and the recovery over 150 grams of methamphetamine that was intended for distribution at the residence she and Shaffer shared in July 2018.

Edwin Shaffer entered a guilty plea for his role in the conspiracy. His sentencing is scheduled for June 13, 2019.

The Metropolitan Drug Enforcement Network Team handled the investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Monica D. Coleman was in charge of the prosecution. Senior United States District Judge John T. Copenhaver, Jr. imposed the sentence.