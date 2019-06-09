Most read
Godzilla's Titans and Humans Don't Spur Empathy, but You Can't Beat the Special Effects Bashings
The 400 foot tall creature has taken on Mothra (an ancient moth ), Rodan (a flying reptile similar to a flying pterodactyl), teredictal), and the three headed Ghidorah ( a three headed dragon mutated from a late-surviving theropod dinosaur.), wreck havoc and challenge CGI f/x talents in "Godzilla King of the Monsters."
Dr. Emma Russell (Vera Farmiga) crusades against government i.e. desires to erase a chain of giant Titans (i.e. sea monster-esque dinosaurs) which she stresses that "nature" created to "balance" the earth. Her perspective follows the typical "rescue" scenario which has tilted viewers cheering the "monster" rather than human beings. Teen Millie (Madison Russell) catches fire bewildered at the opposing philosophies of her mom and dad.
Unlike King Kong showing love and kindness toward Ann , a dinosaur buddy, or mutant heroes, Godzilla fails to evoke sympathies in the sideshow of familiar dilemmas. (Early films in the Japanese series have Godzilla as a friendly monster preventing others from obliterating
Instead, the sound and fury of stunning CGI shows that director Michael Dougherty sensationally hits action fans pleasure points with occasionally overstuffed mayhem. For me, Dougherty had an inventive streak --- two monsters descend on Boston, not NYC, Chicago, Tokyo or LA.
CATCH EM WHILE YOU CAN....
Anne Hathaway teams with Rebel Wilson as a master con woman unwittingly stalked by a talented small time newbie. Chemistry crystalizes as the heists become more daring. Lots of fun particularly the women turning tables on rich gentlemen.
BOOK SMART
"American Graffiti" and "Grease" retain the best end of high school films, but Book Smart follows two over achieving "girls" who discover that they've missed out on partying since the slackers have been admitted to quality colleges, too. The best friends spend most of the film , not drinking and not having sex; they can't seen to locate the "right" celebration.