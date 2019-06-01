Xavier Staggs and Anna Price Named Members of Jenkins Fenstermaker

Mr. Staggs joined Jenkins Fenstermaker in 2014. Prior to joining the firm, he worked as counsel for a financial group, as an associate attorney for a firm in Charleston, WV and managed a business law firm in Washington, D.C. He earned his undergraduate degree from Miami University and earned his J.D. and M.B.A. from Ohio State University. He focuses his practice on business services and estate planning. Mr. Staggs is licensed to practice law in West Virginia, Ohio, and Washington, D.C.

Ms. Price joined Jenkins Fenstermaker in 2016 after beginning her legal career with two firms in the Huntington region. Ms. Price focuses her practice throughout West Virginia in the areas of simple and complex estate planning & administration, tax, corporations, and probate litigation. She is a graduate of Marshall University and earned her J.D. from West Virginia University College of Law.

“Anna Price and Xavier Staggs are two exemplary attorneys and individuals. Both are prominent in their legal fields of expertise and consistent contributors to our community. We are proud to welcome them to the membership of the firm,” said Steven Wellman, CEO of Jenkins Fenstermaker PLLC.

