PROACT to host community naloxone training June 4
Saturday, June 1, 2019 - 23:27 Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University
The training will be led by Megan Peterson, R.Ph., CDE, a clinical pharmacist with Valley Health Systems Inc., one of PROACT’s partner organizations.
Attendees will receive a dose of Narcan®, a brand-name version of naloxone, provided by the West Virginia Bureau for Behavioral Health and Health Facilities, upon completion of the training. Registration is not required. The event is free and open to the public.
For more information about the training or to learn more about PROACT, call 304-696-8700.