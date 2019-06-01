PROACT to host community naloxone training June 4

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Provider Response Organization for Addiction Care & Treatment , or PROACT, will host a training on the use of naloxone, a lifesaving medication used for the emergency treatment of a known or suspected opioid overdose, Tuesday, June 4 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at PROACT located at 800 20th Street in Huntington.

The training will be led by Megan Peterson, R.Ph., CDE, a clinical pharmacist with Valley Health Systems Inc., one of PROACT’s partner organizations.



Attendees will receive a dose of Narcan®, a brand-name version of naloxone, provided by the West Virginia Bureau for Behavioral Health and Health Facilities, upon completion of the training. Registration is not required. The event is free and open to the public.

For more information about the training or to learn more about PROACT, call 304-696-8700.