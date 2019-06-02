Dept. of Energy Official Resigns

Most read
Sunday, June 2, 2019 - 00:05 Updated 18 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
Ms. Anne White had planned on turning over Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant land for community reuse when the land is contaminated with radioactive isotopes.
Evidence from samples taken at Zahn’s Corner Middle School shows the presence of the man-made transuranic isotope neptunium-237. Also found was americium-241, which is the daughter product of plutonium-241. Where did this neptunium and americium come from? Neptunium and americium should not be present unless the plant reprocessed reactor fuel.
Vina Colley, Residents for Environmental Safety and Security (PRESS) & National Nuclear Workers for Justice (NNWJ), said, " What other practices were the Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant involved in besides enrichment of uranium? We have a right to know. We are asking for a full investigation and that all secret records be released to the public."
