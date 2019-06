The new Tri-State Artisans Express public art project has been unveiled in #MyHuntington ! The project includes 38 painted tugboats created by local artists and is sponsored by the Cabell Huntington Hospital Foundation.

Check out these tugboats located between 5th and 3rd Avenues, 8th Street and 10th Street! They will be up through the end of October.

PHOTOS CITY OF HUNTINGTON