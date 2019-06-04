School of Pharmacy to launch new substance use disorder certificate program

 Tuesday, June 4, 2019 - 03:33 Updated 7 min ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University

HUNTINGTON, W.Va.—The Marshall University School of Pharmacy has been awarded funding to create a substance use disorder certificate program for professional health care students.

 

“This new program will emphasize interdisciplinary collaboration and equip students with the knowledge and skills they need to provide optimal care for patients with opioid use disorder,”said Gayle A. Brazeau, Ph.D., dean of the school of pharmacy.

 

The project will be led by Casey Fitzpatrick, Pharm.D., an assistant clinical professor at the school and clinical pharmacist at Prestera Center, along with Brittany Riley, Pharm.D., Charles "CK" Babcock, Pharm.D., and Kim Broedel-Zaugg, R.Ph., Ph.D. The school of pharmacy plans to pilot the certificate program with health care post-graduate trainees and students this fall.

 

Funding was awarded on behalf of the division of addiction sciences in the department of family and community health at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s (SAMSHA) State Opioid Response (SOR) grant.


