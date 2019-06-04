Craft Brew Week in WV

 Tuesday, June 4, 2019 - 03:40 Updated 10 hours ago
West Virginia Craft Beer Week kicks off  June 15th - 22nd. Presented by The Better Beer Coalition and endorsed by the West Virginia Craft Brewer's Guild, West Virginia Craft Beer Week is an eight day celebration of local craft brewers, breweries, pubs, restaurants and the partners that support them.   
  During this week business owners are encouraged to take advantage of the unique opportunity to host WV craft beer related events in efforts to support a thriving in-state industry. These events include brewery tours, specials, tap takeovers and beer pairing dinners. One such event in Morgantown features a "visit a WV brewery for a day" concept, hosting seven different local breweries at various venues downtown.      The Rails & Ales Festival , West Virginia's premier craft beer festival, begins August 10. In addition to providing the largest and most diverse selection of craft beers from around the globe, the festival features artisan vendors, live entertainment and a selection of the area's best cuisine. 
  Nationally, the sale of craft beer saw a 3.9% increase in 2018 encompassing 13.2% of the overall market share. And according to the Brewers Association, West Virginia saw an economic of $293 million with almost nineteen thousand barrels produced. The State now boasts 29 breweries with five more in planning.     For more more information or to submit a West Virginia Craft Beer Week event visit www.wvcbw.com
