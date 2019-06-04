Operation Saigon Sunset Update: Last Defendant Sentenced for his Role in Federal Drug Conspiracy

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – A Barboursville man caught selling heroin in January 2018 was sentenced to 90 days home confinement and five years of probation for his role in a federal drug conspiracy charge, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart. Silas Pardue, 34, previously pled guilty to an indictment charging him with conspiracy to distribute heroin.

“The sun has set on Operation Saigon Sunset, but it is rising in Huntington. The future is incredibly bright for the greater Huntington area,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “All 15 defendants charged for their involvement in the Peterson drug trafficking organization have now been sentenced. The sentences imposed in this case range from 97 months in prison to Pardue’s sentence of 90 days of home confinement. We are tough on drug dealers that peddle poisons in our communities, but we always hope that more of our defendants take the path that Pardue has chosen to take -- the path of recovery and finding honest employment.”

Pardue admitted that between August 2017 and April 2018 he conspired with individuals to distribute heroin in Huntington, West Virginia. As part of the plea agreement, Pardue admitted that Manget Peterson, also known as “Money,” supplied him with heroin to use or to sell. Pardue admitted to selling heroin to a male in January 2018 at the WalMart on Route 60 in Huntington. Pardue admitted to being a “runner” for Manget Peterson.

This investigation was the result of a joint effort by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Violent Crime and Drug Task Force West. United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Stephanie S. Taylor handled the prosecution.