Huntington Man Sentenced for Federal Meth Charge
Tuesday, June 4, 2019 - 03:52 Updated 10 hours ago From a Release by U.S. Attorney's Office for Southern District of WV
“Another meth dealer locked up,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “Every week we send more meth dealers to federal prison.”
Wray admitted that on July 23, 2018, he purchased methamphetamine at a home on Oakland Avenue in Huntington. He left the home and an officer with Huntington Police Department saw what appeared to be baggies of methamphetamine hanging from his belt. The officer approached Wray and Wray admitted the baggies contained methamphetamine. The baggies contained approximately 33 grams of methamphetamine.
The Huntington Police Department conducted the investigation.
United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Stephanie S. Taylor handled the prosecution.