Huntington Man Sentenced for Federal Meth Charge

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – A Huntington man was sentenced to 15 months in prison on a federal drug charge, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart. Ralph Wray, 36, previously pled guilty to an indictment charging him with possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.

“Another meth dealer locked up,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “Every week we send more meth dealers to federal prison.”

Wray admitted that on July 23, 2018, he purchased methamphetamine at a home on Oakland Avenue in Huntington. He left the home and an officer with Huntington Police Department saw what appeared to be baggies of methamphetamine hanging from his belt. The officer approached Wray and Wray admitted the baggies contained methamphetamine. The baggies contained approximately 33 grams of methamphetamine.

The Huntington Police Department conducted the investigation.

United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Stephanie S. Taylor handled the prosecution.