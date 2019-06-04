Documentary Debut Recounts Stories of Religious Persecution, Courage and Hope Premieres Monday, June 10 at the Miracle Theatre in Washington DC

WASHINGTON, June 3, 2019 / Christian Newswire / -- "Christians in the Mirror: Stories of Courage and Faith in the Face of Persecution From Syria, Iraq, India, Sudan and Egypt" will premiere Monday, June 10 at the Miracle Theatre in Washington D.C. from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Joshuacord, a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization, is honored to share with the community this one-of-a-kind film that reveals the intense suffering of persecuted Christians in the Middle East, Asia and Africa. Tickets are selling fast.

The Center for the Study of Global Christianity reported that an average of 90,000 Christians are martyred annually, while close to 215 million are persecuted for their faith. So, while U.S. citizens are blessed to experience religious freedom, Christian persecution continues to grow stronger across the world with each day that passes.



Joshuacord is a nondenominational organization that's dedicated to raising awareness and providing support to the oppressed and persecuted Christians around the world. It's teamed up with film director Jordan Allott, the founder of In Altum Productions; and Paul Jallo, of Jallo Oil Distributors, who is also one of the executive producers, to create "Christians in the Mirror."



Patrick Carberry, founder Joshuacord, witnessed firsthand the persecution of religious minority Christians during his time working with the government in the Middle East. It was then that he realized he had to do something to help. This led to the founding of Joshuacord and the creation of "Christians in the Mirror."



