Dark Phoenix Takes on Pets II this week; Fur Babies expected to Prevail

 Wednesday, June 5, 2019 - 00:16 Updated 10 hours ago by Tony Rutherford , HNN Entertainment Editor
After Godzilla ground up everything in his path, the new question how will the monster fare against the X Men spin off "Dark Phoenix" and the animation sequel , "Secret Life of Pets II?"

Gazing at professional forecasters, "Pets II" garnered a $68 million forecast and "Phoenix" about $50 million. "Pets 2" may crack a $240 million plus run while "Phoenix"  has a projected $120 million for its run.

 

Last week's #1 Godzilla, which pulled just under $50 million will likely lost at least 50%. It's competition for third will be "Aladdin."

Marquee holds a Sensory presentation of "Pets II" Saturday morning.

This weeks FLASHBACK will be  "Goonies."

Next week: "Late Show,"  "Men in Black International" and "Shaft" debut.

 

NEW THIS WEEK

DARK PHOENIX

 This is the story of one of the X-Men's most beloved characters, Jean Grey, as she evolves into the iconic DARK PHOENIX. During a life-threatening rescue mission in space, Jean is hit by a cosmic force that transforms her into one of the most powerful mutants of all. Wrestling with this increasingly unstable power as well as her own personal demons, Jean spirals out of control, tearing the X-Men family apart and threatening to destroy the very fabric of our planet. The film is the most intense and emotional X-Men movie ever made. It is the culmination of 20 years of X-Men movies, as the family of mutants that we've come to know and love must face their most devastating enemy yet -- one of their own.

 

SECRET LIFE OF PETS II

 Terrier Max (Patton Oswalt) is coping with some major life changes. His owner (Ellie Kemper) is now married and has a toddler, Liam. Max is so worried about protecting the boy that he develops a nervous tic. On a family trip to a farm, Max and mutt Duke (Eric Stonestreet) encounter canine-intolerant cows, hostile foxes and a terrifying turkey, all of which only elevates Max's anxiety. Luckily, Max gets some guidance from veteran farm dog Rooster (Harrison Ford, making his animated-film debut), who pushes Max to ditch his neuroses, find his inner alpha, and give Liam a little more freedom.

Meanwhile, while her owner is away, plucky Pomeranian Gidget (Jenny Slate) tries to rescue Max's favorite toy from a cat-packed apartment with a little help from her feline friend, Chloe (Lake Bell), who has discovered the joys of catnip.

And crazy-but-cute bunny Snowball (Kevin Hart) gets delusions of grandeur that he's an actual superhero after his owner Molly starts dressing him in superhero pajamas. But when Daisy (Tiffany Haddish), a fearless Shih Tzu, shows up to ask for Snowball's help on a dangerous mission, he'll have to summon the courage to become the hero he's only been pretending to be.

Can Max, Snowball, Gidget and the rest of the gang find the inner courage to face their biggest fears?

 

FLASHBACK:   SUN & WED  3:30 & 7:00 pm

The Goonies

  Bring the family to this beloved adventure comedy presented by Steven Spielberg, with music by Cyndi Lauper and REO Speedwagon (it doesn’t get more 1980’s than that). A group of young friends desperate to save their neighborhood from demolition find an old pirate’s map. Their search for buried treasure is full of spooky caves, booby traps, and harrowing situations that strengthen their bonds of friendship. (“Goonies never say die!”) Rated PG

 

NOW SHOWING

 

HUNTINGTON

MARQUEE PULLMAN SQUARE 16

Poster of The Secret Life of Pets 2TRAILER ▶

THE SECRET LIFE OF PETS 2       PG

Animation/Comedy/Family 
1 hr. 26 min. 

CAST
Kevin Hart, Jenny Slate, Eric Stonestreet, Ellie Kemper, Lake Bell, Dana Carvey, Hannibal Buress, Bobby Moynihan, Tiffany Haddish, Patton Oswald

DIRECTOR
Chris Renaud

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D11:40AM12:15PM1:55PM4:05PM4:45PM6:20PM7:00PM8:40PM 3D2:30PM9:20PM


Poster of Dark PhoenixTRAILER ▶

DARK PHOENIX       PG-13

Action/Adventure 
1 hr. 53 min. 

CAST
James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult, Sophie Turner, Tye Sheridan, Alexandra Shipp, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Evan Peters, Jessica Chastain

DIRECTOR
Simon Kinberg

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:10PM12:50PM3:10PM6:10PM6:50PM9:00PM 3D3:50PM9:35PM


King of the MonstersTRAILER ▶

GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS     PG-13

Action/Adventure/SciFi/Fantasy 
2 hr. 12 min. 

CAST
Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga, Millie Bobby Brown, Bradley Whitford, Sally Hawkins, Charles Dance, Thomas Middleditch, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Ziyi Zhang

DIRECTOR
Michael Dougherty

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:40PM3:40PM6:40PM9:40PM


Poster of RocketmanTRAILER ▶

ROCKETMAN      R

Drama/Musical 
2 hr. 01 min. 

CAST
Taron Egerton, Jamie Bell, Richard Madden, Gemma Jones, Bryce Dallas Howard

DIRECTOR
Dexter Fletcher

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D1:30PM4:10PM7:05PM9:50PM

Poster of MaTRAILER ▶

MA                  R

Horror 
1 hr. 39 min. 

CAST
Octavia Spencer, Diana Silvers, Luke Evans, Missi Pyle, McKaley Miller

DIRECTOR
Tate Taylor

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D11:50AM2:15PM4:50PM7:20PM9:45PM

Poster of AladdinTRAILER ▶

ALADDIN  PG

Action/Adventure/SciFi/Fantasy/Musical 
2 hr. 08 min. 

CAST
Will Smith, Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott, Marwan Kenzari, Navid Negahban, Nasim Pedrad, Billy Magnussen, Numan Acar

DIRECTOR
Guy Ritchie

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:30PM3:30PM6:30PM9:30PM


Poster of BooksmartTRAILER ▶

BOOKSMART    R

Comedy 
1 hr. 42 min. 

CAST
Kaitlyn Dever, Beanie Feldstein, Jessica Williams, Jason Sudeikis, Lisa Kudrow

DIRECTOR
Olivia Wilde

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D1:00PM3:35PM7:15PM9:55PM SUN 1:00-9:55

Poster of BrightBurnTRAILER ▶

BRIGHTBURN     R

Horror 
1 hr. 30 min. 

CAST
Elizabeth Banks, David Denman, Jackson A. Dunn, Matt Jones, Meredith Hagner

DIRECTOR
David Yarovesky

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D8:55PM

Chapter 3 - ParabellumTRAILER ▶

JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 3 - PARABELLUM    R

Action/Adventure/Suspense/Thriller 
2 hr. 10 min. 

CAST
Keanu Reeves, Halle Berry, Anjelica Huston, Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane, Lance Reddick, Asia Kate Dillon, Mark Dacascos, Jason Mantzoukas, Yayan Ruhian

DIRECTOR
Chad Stahelski

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:55PM3:55PM6:55PM9:55PM

Poster of Pokémon Detective PikachuTRAILER ▶

POKÉMON DETECTIVE PIKACHU    PG

Animation/Action/Adventure 
1 hr. 44 min. 

CAST
Ryan Reynolds, Justice Smith, Kathryn Newton, Ken Watanabe

DIRECTOR
Rob Letterman

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D11:45AM2:45PM5:45PM8:35PM

Poster of The HustleTRAILER ▶

THE HUSTLE  PG-13

Comedy 
1 hr. 34 min. 

CAST
Anne Hathaway, Rebel Wilson, Sarah-Stephanie, Alex Sharp, Deepak Anand, Ingrid Oliver, Meena Rayann, Raffaello Degruttola, Deano Bugatti, Francisco Labbe

DIRECTOR
Chris Addison

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:45PM3:05PM5:55PM8:50PM

Poster of PomsTRAILER ▶

POMS   PG-13

Comedy 
1 hr. 31 min. 

CAST
Diane Keaton, Jacki Weaver, Celia Weston, Pam Grier, Phyllis Somerville, Alisha Boe, Charlie Tahan, Bruce McGill, Rhea Perlman

DIRECTOR
Zara Hayes

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D11:55AM2:10PM4:40PM7:10PM9:25PM

Poster of The IntruderTRAILER ▶

THE INTRUDER    PG-13

Suspense/Thriller 
1 hr. 42 min. 

CAST
Michael Ealy, Meaghan Good, Joseph Sikora, Dennis Quaid

DIRECTOR
Deon Taylor

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D1:05PM4:15PM6:45PM9:15PM

EndgameTRAILER ▶

AVENGERS: ENDGAMEPG-13

Action/Adventure/SciFi/Fantasy 
3 hr. 02 min. 

CAST
Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson

DIRECTOR
Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:25PM4:30PM8:30PM

Poster of BreakthroughTRAILER ▶

BREAKTHROUGH  PG

Drama 
1 hr. 56 min. 

CAST
Chrissy Metz, Josh Lucas, Topher Grace, Mike Colter, Marcel Ruiz, Sam Trammell, Dennis Haysbert

DIRECTOR
Roxann Dawson

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:20PM3:15PM6:05PM


CHARLESTON, WV
MARQUEE SOUTHRIDGE
FLASHBACK 

Poster of The Secret Life of Pets 2TRAILER ▶

THE SECRET LIFE OF PETS 2      PG

Animation/Comedy/Family 
1 hr. 26 min. 

CAST
Kevin Hart, Jenny Slate, Eric Stonestreet, Ellie Kemper, Lake Bell, Dana Carvey, Hannibal Buress, Bobby Moynihan, Tiffany Haddish, Patton Oswald

DIRECTOR
Chris Renaud

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D11:40AM12:15PM1:55PM4:05PM4:45PM6:20PM7:00PM8:40PM 3D2:30PM9:20PM


Poster of Dark PhoenixTRAILER ▶

DARK PHOENIX         PG-13

Action/Adventure 
1 hr. 53 min. 

CAST
James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult, Sophie Turner, Tye Sheridan, Alexandra Shipp, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Evan Peters, Jessica Chastain

DIRECTOR
Simon Kinberg

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:10PM12:50PM3:10PM6:10PM6:50PM9:00PM 3D3:50PM9:35PM


King of the MonstersTRAILER ▶

GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS     PG-13

Action/Adventure/SciFi/Fantasy 
2 hr. 12 min. 

CAST
Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga, Millie Bobby Brown, Bradley Whitford, Sally Hawkins, Charles Dance, Thomas Middleditch, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Ziyi Zhang

DIRECTOR
Michael Dougherty

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:40PM3:40PM6:00PM6:40PM9:00PM9:40PM

Poster of RocketmanTRAILER ▶

ROCKETMAN     R

Drama/Musical 
2 hr. 01 min. 

CAST
Taron Egerton, Jamie Bell, Richard Madden, Gemma Jones, Bryce Dallas Howard

DIRECTOR
Dexter Fletcher

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D1:10PM4:10PM7:05PM9:50PM

Poster of MaTRAILER ▶

MA           R

Horror 
1 hr. 39 min. 

CAST
Octavia Spencer, Diana Silvers, Luke Evans, Missi Pyle, McKaley Miller

DIRECTOR
Tate Taylor

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D11:50AM2:15PM4:50PM7:20PM9:45PM

Poster of AladdinTRAILER ▶

ALADDIN     PG

Action/Adventure/SciFi/Fantasy/Musical 
2 hr. 08 min. 

CAST
Will Smith, Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott, Marwan Kenzari, Navid Negahban, Nasim Pedrad, Billy Magnussen, Numan Acar

DIRECTOR
Guy Ritchie

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D11:50AM12:30PM2:50PM3:30PM6:30PM9:30PM

Chapter 3 - ParabellumTRAILER ▶

JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 3 - PARABELLUM   R

Action/Adventure/Suspense/Thriller 
2 hr. 10 min. 

CAST
Keanu Reeves, Halle Berry, Anjelica Huston, Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane, Lance Reddick, Asia Kate Dillon, Mark Dacascos, Jason Mantzoukas, Yayan Ruhian

DIRECTOR
Chad Stahelski

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:50PM3:50PM6:50PM9:45PM


Poster of Pokémon Detective PikachuTRAILER ▶

POKÉMON DETECTIVE PIKACHU    PG

Animation/Action/Adventure 
1 hr. 44 min. 

CAST
Ryan Reynolds, Justice Smith, Kathryn Newton, Ken Watanabe

DIRECTOR
Rob Letterman

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:40PM3:40PM6:40PM9:10PM SUNDAY 12:40-9:40

EndgameTRAILER ▶

AVENGERS: ENDGAME    PG-13

Action/Adventure/SciFi/Fantasy 
3 hr. 02 min. 

CAST
Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson

DIRECTOR
Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:30PM4:30PM8:30PM


 

