Dark Phoenix Takes on Pets II this week; Fur Babies expected to Prevail

After Godzilla ground up everything in his path, the new question how will the monster fare against the X Men spin off "Dark Phoenix" and the animation sequel , "Secret Life of Pets II?"

Last week's #1 Godzilla, which pulled just under $50 million will likely lost at least 50%. It's competition for third will be "Aladdin."

Marquee holds a Sensory presentation of "Pets II" Saturday morning.

This weeks FLASHBACK will be "Goonies."

Next week: "Late Show," "Men in Black International" and "Shaft" debut.

NEW THIS WEEK

DARK PHOENIX

This is the story of one of the X-Men's most beloved characters, Jean Grey, as she evolves into the iconic DARK PHOENIX. During a life-threatening rescue mission in space, Jean is hit by a cosmic force that transforms her into one of the most powerful mutants of all. Wrestling with this increasingly unstable power as well as her own personal demons, Jean spirals out of control, tearing the X-Men family apart and threatening to destroy the very fabric of our planet. The film is the most intense and emotional X-Men movie ever made. It is the culmination of 20 years of X-Men movies, as the family of mutants that we've come to know and love must face their most devastating enemy yet -- one of their own.

SECRET LIFE OF PETS II

Terrier Max (Patton Oswalt) is coping with some major life changes. His owner (Ellie Kemper) is now married and has a toddler, Liam. Max is so worried about protecting the boy that he develops a nervous tic. On a family trip to a farm, Max and mutt Duke (Eric Stonestreet) encounter canine-intolerant cows, hostile foxes and a terrifying turkey, all of which only elevates Max's anxiety. Luckily, Max gets some guidance from veteran farm dog Rooster (Harrison Ford, making his animated-film debut), who pushes Max to ditch his neuroses, find his inner alpha, and give Liam a little more freedom.



Meanwhile, while her owner is away, plucky Pomeranian Gidget (Jenny Slate) tries to rescue Max's favorite toy from a cat-packed apartment with a little help from her feline friend, Chloe (Lake Bell), who has discovered the joys of catnip.



And crazy-but-cute bunny Snowball (Kevin Hart) gets delusions of grandeur that he's an actual superhero after his owner Molly starts dressing him in superhero pajamas. But when Daisy (Tiffany Haddish), a fearless Shih Tzu, shows up to ask for Snowball's help on a dangerous mission, he'll have to summon the courage to become the hero he's only been pretending to be.



Can Max, Snowball, Gidget and the rest of the gang find the inner courage to face their biggest fears?

FLASHBACK: SUN & WED 3:30 & 7:00 pm

The Goonies

Bring the family to this beloved adventure comedy presented by Steven Spielberg, with music by Cyndi Lauper and REO Speedwagon (it doesn’t get more 1980’s than that). A group of young friends desperate to save their neighborhood from demolition find an old pirate’s map. Their search for buried treasure is full of spooky caves, booby traps, and harrowing situations that strengthen their bonds of friendship. (“Goonies never say die!”) Rated PG

NOW SHOWING

HUNTINGTON

MARQUEE PULLMAN SQUARE 16

CHARLESTON, WV





MARQUEE SOUTHRIDGE





