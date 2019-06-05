Most read
Dark Phoenix Takes on Pets II this week; Fur Babies expected to Prevail
Last week's #1 Godzilla, which pulled just under $50 million will likely lost at least 50%. It's competition for third will be "Aladdin."
Marquee holds a Sensory presentation of "Pets II" Saturday morning.
This weeks FLASHBACK will be "Goonies."
Next week: "Late Show," "Men in Black International" and "Shaft" debut.
NEW THIS WEEK
DARK PHOENIX
This is the story of one of the X-Men's most beloved characters, Jean Grey, as she evolves into the iconic DARK PHOENIX. During a life-threatening rescue mission in space, Jean is hit by a cosmic force that transforms her into one of the most powerful mutants of all. Wrestling with this increasingly unstable power as well as her own personal demons, Jean spirals out of control, tearing the X-Men family apart and threatening to destroy the very fabric of our planet. The film is the most intense and emotional X-Men movie ever made. It is the culmination of 20 years of X-Men movies, as the family of mutants that we've come to know and love must face their most devastating enemy yet -- one of their own.
SECRET LIFE OF PETS II
Terrier Max (Patton Oswalt) is coping with some major life changes. His owner (Ellie Kemper) is now married and has a toddler, Liam. Max is so worried about protecting the boy that he develops a nervous tic. On a family trip to a farm, Max and mutt Duke (Eric Stonestreet) encounter canine-intolerant cows, hostile foxes and a terrifying turkey, all of which only elevates Max's anxiety. Luckily, Max gets some guidance from veteran farm dog Rooster (Harrison Ford, making his animated-film debut), who pushes Max to ditch his neuroses, find his inner alpha, and give Liam a little more freedom.
Meanwhile, while her owner is away, plucky Pomeranian Gidget (Jenny Slate) tries to rescue Max's favorite toy from a cat-packed apartment with a little help from her feline friend, Chloe (Lake Bell), who has discovered the joys of catnip.
And crazy-but-cute bunny Snowball (Kevin Hart) gets delusions of grandeur that he's an actual superhero after his owner Molly starts dressing him in superhero pajamas. But when Daisy (Tiffany Haddish), a fearless Shih Tzu, shows up to ask for Snowball's help on a dangerous mission, he'll have to summon the courage to become the hero he's only been pretending to be.
Can Max, Snowball, Gidget and the rest of the gang find the inner courage to face their biggest fears?
FLASHBACK: SUN & WED 3:30 & 7:00 pm
The Goonies
Bring the family to this beloved adventure comedy presented by Steven Spielberg, with music by Cyndi Lauper and REO Speedwagon (it doesn’t get more 1980’s than that). A group of young friends desperate to save their neighborhood from demolition find an old pirate’s map. Their search for buried treasure is full of spooky caves, booby traps, and harrowing situations that strengthen their bonds of friendship. (“Goonies never say die!”) Rated PG
NOW SHOWING
HUNTINGTON
MARQUEE PULLMAN SQUARE 16TRAILER ▶
THE SECRET LIFE OF PETS 2 PGAnimation/Comedy/Family
1 hr. 26 min.
CAST
Kevin Hart, Jenny Slate, Eric Stonestreet, Ellie Kemper, Lake Bell, Dana Carvey, Hannibal Buress, Bobby Moynihan, Tiffany Haddish, Patton Oswald
DIRECTOR
Chris Renaud
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D11:40AM12:15PM1:55PM4:05PM4:45PM6:20PM7:00PM8:40PM 3D2:30PM9:20PM
TRAILER ▶
DARK PHOENIX PG-13Action/Adventure
1 hr. 53 min.
CAST
James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult, Sophie Turner, Tye Sheridan, Alexandra Shipp, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Evan Peters, Jessica Chastain
DIRECTOR
Simon Kinberg
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:10PM12:50PM3:10PM6:10PM6:50PM9:00PM 3D3:50PM9:35PM
TRAILER ▶
GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS PG-13Action/Adventure/SciFi/Fantasy
2 hr. 12 min.
CAST
Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga, Millie Bobby Brown, Bradley Whitford, Sally Hawkins, Charles Dance, Thomas Middleditch, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Ziyi Zhang
DIRECTOR
Michael Dougherty
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:40PM3:40PM6:40PM9:40PM
TRAILER ▶
ROCKETMAN RDrama/Musical
2 hr. 01 min.
CAST
Taron Egerton, Jamie Bell, Richard Madden, Gemma Jones, Bryce Dallas Howard
DIRECTOR
Dexter Fletcher
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D1:30PM4:10PM7:05PM9:50PM
TRAILER ▶
MA RHorror
1 hr. 39 min.
CAST
Octavia Spencer, Diana Silvers, Luke Evans, Missi Pyle, McKaley Miller
DIRECTOR
Tate Taylor
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D11:50AM2:15PM4:50PM7:20PM9:45PM
TRAILER ▶
ALADDIN PGAction/Adventure/SciFi/Fantasy/Musical
2 hr. 08 min.
CAST
Will Smith, Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott, Marwan Kenzari, Navid Negahban, Nasim Pedrad, Billy Magnussen, Numan Acar
DIRECTOR
Guy Ritchie
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:30PM3:30PM6:30PM9:30PM
TRAILER ▶
BOOKSMART RComedy
1 hr. 42 min.
CAST
Kaitlyn Dever, Beanie Feldstein, Jessica Williams, Jason Sudeikis, Lisa Kudrow
DIRECTOR
Olivia Wilde
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D1:00PM3:35PM7:15PM9:55PM SUN 1:00-9:55
TRAILER ▶
BRIGHTBURN RHorror
1 hr. 30 min.
CAST
Elizabeth Banks, David Denman, Jackson A. Dunn, Matt Jones, Meredith Hagner
DIRECTOR
David Yarovesky
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D8:55PM
TRAILER ▶
JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 3 - PARABELLUM RAction/Adventure/Suspense/Thriller
2 hr. 10 min.
CAST
Keanu Reeves, Halle Berry, Anjelica Huston, Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane, Lance Reddick, Asia Kate Dillon, Mark Dacascos, Jason Mantzoukas, Yayan Ruhian
DIRECTOR
Chad Stahelski
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:55PM3:55PM6:55PM9:55PM
TRAILER ▶
POKÉMON DETECTIVE PIKACHU PGAnimation/Action/Adventure
1 hr. 44 min.
CAST
Ryan Reynolds, Justice Smith, Kathryn Newton, Ken Watanabe
DIRECTOR
Rob Letterman
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D11:45AM2:45PM5:45PM8:35PM
TRAILER ▶
THE HUSTLE PG-13Comedy
1 hr. 34 min.
CAST
Anne Hathaway, Rebel Wilson, Sarah-Stephanie, Alex Sharp, Deepak Anand, Ingrid Oliver, Meena Rayann, Raffaello Degruttola, Deano Bugatti, Francisco Labbe
DIRECTOR
Chris Addison
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:45PM3:05PM5:55PM8:50PM
TRAILER ▶
POMS PG-13Comedy
1 hr. 31 min.
CAST
Diane Keaton, Jacki Weaver, Celia Weston, Pam Grier, Phyllis Somerville, Alisha Boe, Charlie Tahan, Bruce McGill, Rhea Perlman
DIRECTOR
Zara Hayes
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D11:55AM2:10PM4:40PM7:10PM9:25PM
TRAILER ▶
THE INTRUDER PG-13Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 42 min.
CAST
Michael Ealy, Meaghan Good, Joseph Sikora, Dennis Quaid
DIRECTOR
Deon Taylor
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D1:05PM4:15PM6:45PM9:15PM
TRAILER ▶
AVENGERS: ENDGAMEPG-13Action/Adventure/SciFi/Fantasy
3 hr. 02 min.
CAST
Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson
DIRECTOR
Anthony Russo, Joe Russo
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:25PM4:30PM8:30PM
TRAILER ▶
BREAKTHROUGH PGDrama
1 hr. 56 min.
CAST
Chrissy Metz, Josh Lucas, Topher Grace, Mike Colter, Marcel Ruiz, Sam Trammell, Dennis Haysbert
DIRECTOR
Roxann Dawson
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:20PM3:15PM6:05PM
CHARLESTON, WV
MARQUEE SOUTHRIDGE
FLASHBACK
TRAILER ▶
THE SECRET LIFE OF PETS 2 PGAnimation/Comedy/Family
1 hr. 26 min.
CAST
Kevin Hart, Jenny Slate, Eric Stonestreet, Ellie Kemper, Lake Bell, Dana Carvey, Hannibal Buress, Bobby Moynihan, Tiffany Haddish, Patton Oswald
DIRECTOR
Chris Renaud
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D11:40AM12:15PM1:55PM4:05PM4:45PM6:20PM7:00PM8:40PM 3D2:30PM9:20PM
TRAILER ▶
DARK PHOENIX PG-13Action/Adventure
1 hr. 53 min.
CAST
James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult, Sophie Turner, Tye Sheridan, Alexandra Shipp, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Evan Peters, Jessica Chastain
DIRECTOR
Simon Kinberg
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:10PM12:50PM3:10PM6:10PM6:50PM9:00PM 3D3:50PM9:35PM
TRAILER ▶
GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS PG-13Action/Adventure/SciFi/Fantasy
2 hr. 12 min.
CAST
Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga, Millie Bobby Brown, Bradley Whitford, Sally Hawkins, Charles Dance, Thomas Middleditch, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Ziyi Zhang
DIRECTOR
Michael Dougherty
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:40PM3:40PM6:00PM6:40PM9:00PM9:40PM
TRAILER ▶
ROCKETMAN RDrama/Musical
2 hr. 01 min.
CAST
Taron Egerton, Jamie Bell, Richard Madden, Gemma Jones, Bryce Dallas Howard
DIRECTOR
Dexter Fletcher
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D1:10PM4:10PM7:05PM9:50PM
TRAILER ▶
MA RHorror
1 hr. 39 min.
CAST
Octavia Spencer, Diana Silvers, Luke Evans, Missi Pyle, McKaley Miller
DIRECTOR
Tate Taylor
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D11:50AM2:15PM4:50PM7:20PM9:45PM
TRAILER ▶
ALADDIN PGAction/Adventure/SciFi/Fantasy/Musical
2 hr. 08 min.
CAST
Will Smith, Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott, Marwan Kenzari, Navid Negahban, Nasim Pedrad, Billy Magnussen, Numan Acar
DIRECTOR
Guy Ritchie
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D11:50AM12:30PM2:50PM3:30PM6:30PM9:30PM
TRAILER ▶
JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 3 - PARABELLUM RAction/Adventure/Suspense/Thriller
2 hr. 10 min.
CAST
Keanu Reeves, Halle Berry, Anjelica Huston, Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane, Lance Reddick, Asia Kate Dillon, Mark Dacascos, Jason Mantzoukas, Yayan Ruhian
DIRECTOR
Chad Stahelski
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:50PM3:50PM6:50PM9:45PM
TRAILER ▶
POKÉMON DETECTIVE PIKACHU PGAnimation/Action/Adventure
1 hr. 44 min.
CAST
Ryan Reynolds, Justice Smith, Kathryn Newton, Ken Watanabe
DIRECTOR
Rob Letterman
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:40PM3:40PM6:40PM9:10PM SUNDAY 12:40-9:40
TRAILER ▶
AVENGERS: ENDGAME PG-13Action/Adventure/SciFi/Fantasy
3 hr. 02 min.
CAST
Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson
DIRECTOR
Anthony Russo, Joe Russo
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:30PM4:30PM8:30PM