PSC Kicks Off Summer Driving Season with Safety Enforcement Blitzes

This week, PSC Officers are conducting inspections on commercial trucks for 72 consecutive hours from midnight Tuesday, June 4 through 11:59 p.m. Thursday, June 6, at various locations and roving patrols around the state as part of International Roadcheck 2019. Inspectors will conduct 37-point Level 1 inspections on drivers and their vehicles. International Roadcheck 2019 is an annual event sponsored by the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) and law enforcement agencies across North America. Last year, PSC Officers conducted 592 Level 1 inspections during the 72-hour Roadcheck. Seventy-nine of those violations resulted in vehicles and/or drivers being placed out of service. This year’s focus is on steering and suspension systems.

PSC Officers also conducted a day-long brake inspection campaign on May 15 as part of 2019 Operation Airbrake, also sponsored by CVSA. On that one day, officers conducted 99 brake inspections across West Virginia, resulting in 13 vehicles being taken out of service.

In April and May, PSC Officers joined other law enforcement agencies and the Governor’s Highway Safety Association in the Distracted Driver and Click It or Ticket safety campaigns. PSC Officers issued a total of 233 citations for the combined two campaigns.

“The Public Service Commission takes our mission of highway safety very seriously,” said Bob Blankenship, Director of the Commission’s Transportation Division. “Our various campaigns and blitzes are a reminder to the transportation industry and the traveling public we are out here every day. Our goal is, a safe trip, every time.”